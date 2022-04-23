From horror to action. Robert Eggers shifts genres to honor Norse mythology like no other filmmaker has before, with the film “the northman”. A violent story polished with exceptional strength and vividness that leaves anyone speechless for its shocking images, brutal action and rabid leading role of Alexander Skarsgård. Among so many names, ‘brutal’ is the one that best defines and does justice to the result.

What is it about? Amleth witnesses his uncle assassinate the king, his father, and take his mother hostage. After this, only one thought haunts the protagonist since he was a child: “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. And I will kill you, Fjölnir.”

The filmmaker has not been merciful to the viewer’s sensibilities, but neither does he rudely rely on the action to carry the plot. Although it is necessary by the nature of the story and serves as a common thread, it never falls into the gratuitousness. It’s a world-class show that portrays savagery unceremoniously and with unusual magnificence thanks to Jarin Blaschke’s lugubrious photography.

This is the first large-scale production for Robert Eggers, who is still finding himself as an artist. Although his authorship remains, the only valid protest is the loss of that disconcerting factor that gave nuances to his first films, “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.” That the plot is hackneyed, linear and predictable doesn’t help much, but he also finds solace in Norse customs and rituals recreated with archaeological and ethnographic rigor.

Robert Eggers directs The Northman, a story that evokes the classic Hamlet. Photo: Focus Features.

It does not escape the imaginary that, if the revenge of “Conan, the barbarian” had been coated with the tragedy of Hamlet and the context of “Vikings”, this would be the result. A throwback to the “Swords and sorcery” movies that will delight fans hungry for brainy action in front of and behind the scenes. The only brainless thing would be to think that Robert Eggers will lose his bearings by entering the entertainment cinema. Quite the contrary: he has produced one of the best exponents of him without leaving his mark.

Technical sheet of “The Northman”