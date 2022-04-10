“The Northman” is the latest film from the acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers, with a script written by himself in collaboration with the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. The production starring the Swedish Alexander Skarsgård as the Viking prince Amleth opens this april 22 in the main cinemas of the world. Early reviews praised the film, describing it as the best of the year so far.

Great cast and great expectations

The plot follows Amleth, who undertakes a mission of revenge after the murder of his father. Beside Alexander Skarsgård will see Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga, Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrun, Willem Dafoe as Heimir, Ethan Hawke as King Horvendill, and Björk as the Slavic witch.

There are many expectations surrounding this production, which had to be delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also one of the most ambitious projects of Eggers, considered one of the most promising filmmakers in the United States after films like “The witch” and “The lighthouse”.

New video and promotional posters

“The Northman” takes on the fierce style that characterizes the director in a new clip from the film, where we can see Amleth heading into battle in a spectacular way. The video titled “To valholl” it has a duration of 55 seconds and shows the character of Alexander leading his group of warriors into battle in a misty forest. When the enemy realizes his presence, they launch the first attack against him, but he deals with it in an epic way.

Promotional poster for “The Northman”. Photo: Focus Features

