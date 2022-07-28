“The northman”, the exciting Viking movie, arrived in Peruvian theaters on April 21. The critics supported the film and everything pointed to it becoming a resounding success, but the reality was the opposite, to the sadness of director Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse” and “The Witch”).

After passing through the big screen, the film will have a second chance to shine on streaming. Multiple reports indicate that hbo max It would be his new home and all that remains is to wait for an official statement from streaming, as well as its release date.

YOU CAN SEE: Comic Convention Lima 2022: ticket price, schedule, artists and more details

What is it about?

Amleth watched as his uncle murdered his father, the king, and took his mother hostage. After escaping certain death, only one thought haunts the protagonist since he was a child: “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. And I will kill you, Fjölnir.”

Who is who?

Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth

Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrun

Claes Bang as Fjölnir

Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga

Ethan Hawke as King Horvendill

Willem Dafoe as Heimir

Murray McArthur as Hakon

Ian Gerard Whyte as Thorvaldr.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bewitched” and the slow death of Dick York: aneurysm, addiction, bankrupt and more

“The Northman”, promotional poster. Photo: Focus Features.

What does the critic say?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Northman” obtained an 89% approval rating from critics and 64% from the general public. Next, we share some of the appreciations.

Peter Debruge of Variety:

“The Northman lacks the element of surprise that made ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’ feel like instant classics. It seems that the tape is guided by testosterone and not by intelligence.

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter:

“The film is shot by Eggers’ regular cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, with a restless propulsion and sense of texture for dramatic landscapes, lashed by rain, wind, snow and ice, or covered in mud and ash”.

Ross Bonaime of Collider:

“There are few filmmakers who can make the leap from small, insular stories to large-scale epics, but with ‘The Northman,’ Eggers has shown that his style and substance can remain intact, no matter the size of the story.”