“The Northman”, the third film by Robert Eggers, has hit theaters and has left action-hungry fans speechless. Not only has it become one of the best examples of the genre, but it has also exceeded the expectations of critics.

On the occasion of its premiere, we share 5 tapes that you must see if you liked the revenge of the Viking Amleth.

“Conan the barbarian”

A boy engraves in his memory the faces of the warriors who exterminated his family. After being sold to slave traders, he becomes a strong and brave warrior who seeks revenge.

“Ben Hur”

Ben-Hur, son of a noble family from Jerusalem, and Mesala, a Roman tribune who leads the occupying armies, are two old friends who become irreconcilable enemies.

“gladiators”

After a great victory over the northern barbarians, the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius decides to transfer power to General Maximus. However, his son Commodus has always aspired to the throne, so he decides to have him executed.

“300″

Frank Miller’s comic book adaptation chronicles the famous Battle of Thermopylae when Xerxes, Emperor of Persia, seeks to conquer all of Greece. Given this, King Leonidas of Sparta and 300 Spartans enlisted for battle.

“brave heart”

William Wallace is a young Scotsman who sees how his people are oppressed by the burdensome tributes and the unjust laws imposed by the English. After his entire family and loved ones are murdered, he starts a revolution like no other.