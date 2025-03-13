The Canadian group Northland Power He has canceled the sale of its Division of Renewable Energies in Spain after receiving proposals that have not met their economic expectations, according to this newspaper several sources from the market aware of the process. The company hired Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) more than a year to pilot the operation. The initial plan ran for entry to a partner with up to 49% of the capital, but Northland redesigned the operation to uninvert up to 100%.

The assessment of the Spanish subsidiary of Northland, with a capacity installed in exploitation of 559 MW both wind and solar, was estimated at the environment of the 1,000 million euros, debt included. However, the renewable energy market in Spain faces a complex scenario for the falls of electricity prices and projects of projects and difficulties for access to financing, which has thrown that the valuations of the portfolios have suffered considerable sales. In the 2024 report, Northland makes specific reference to regulatory and political changes in Spain as a risk that could affect the expected forecasts of the company.

Given this scenario, Northland has decided to cancel for now the divestment of its Spanish renewable division waiting for the market to recover. The Canadian firm landed in Spain in 2021 with the purchase of Helia I, the first fund created in 2017 by Plenium Partners and Bankinter to invest in renewables. This was done with a portfolio composed of 33 operational assets in Spain with an installed capacity of 540 MW. Its value was set at 1,061 million euros (debt included), with a purchase price of 345 million.

At present, the Canadian multinational has 551 MW in operation distributed in wind assets (435 MW), photovoltaic (66 MW) and thermosoles (50 MW). It holds 100% of all projects except for a wind farm in Lezuza (Albacete), which has 66.2%.

Northland, based in Toronto, has a presence in a dozen countries (Spain, Canada, the United States, Colombia, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, Taiwan and South Korea). At the end of 2024, it counted a global wallet of 3.2 GW of wind, solar and natural gas operational capacity, with 2.4 GW under construction and a 10 GW pipeline.

Northland’s decision to suspend the sale of his renewable business in Spain gives continuity to other processes that in recent months have taken the same path. At the end of 2024, for example, the American Fund Quantum chose to postpone the sale of the Bluefloat Spanish marine wind platform after receiving unsatisfactory offers. Acciona also rethink a few months ago the transfer of a portfolio of wind farms (Hive Project) and Galp failed in his attempt to transfer the renewable portfolio that he bought years ago from ACS. The processes of zero generation, from Macquarie or the old olivento, of Plenium have also been dilated.