In recent days it was announced that there is a possibility that the natural phenomenon commonly known as Aurora borealis be visible in some areas of Florida and Texas during this week. Here we tell you all the details.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA warned of a geomagnetic storm in the coming days, and while the general public need not worry, the agency notes that this could cause the northern lights are visible in some states of the country.

What is an aurora borealis?

The northern lights are an atmospheric phenomenon in which you can see natural lights in the sky. The most common shades are usually blue, red, yellow, green and orange. These light undulations are usually seen, especially in the low polar regions, he points out. National Geographic.

This phenomenon could be seen these days in some areas of the country. See also Wave of auroras due to intense solar storm

According to the publication, this phenomenon was named by Galileo Galilei, in honor of Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn, and “boreal” refers to Boreas, the Greek goddess associated with the north wind.

The northern lights can often be observed somewhere just after sunset or a little before sunrise. The dawn It is not visible during daylight hours, explains the Space Weather Prediction Center.

When can the northern lights be seen?

The northern lights are expected to be visible from Monday, January 22 to Wednesday, January 24 in the northern and upper Midwestern states, from New York to Idaho, according to NOAA.

In the absence of clouds, the northern lights could be visible from states such as South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, Montana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

In the event that the geomagnetic storm escalates to level five (the strongest of its category) it is Northern Lights may also be seen in Florida and South Texashe pointed out ABCNews.

How to see the northern lights?



The northern lights are usually more visible at this time of year. from several hours after sunset until around midnight. It is recommended to move away from the city lights and look north, because that is the direction in which you can see them best.

It is not necessary that the Northern Lights is directly above people, since it is possible to observe them from a distance of up to 1000 km, when the phenomenon is bright and if the conditions are suitable such as clear skies, explains the Space Weather Prediction Center.