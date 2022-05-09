Genoa – Appointment tomorrow evening in the North: the organized supporters of the Grifone launch an appeal to meet again and discuss what the future of the Griffin will be. Among the supporters there is great enthusiasm for the advent of the new American ownership.

“This is our stands. We invite all the Rossoblu fans to participate in the public assembly to be held under the North Tuesday at 21.

