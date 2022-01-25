The forces of the Russian Northern Fleet began to carry out practical actions in the Barents Sea and at coastal training grounds as part of exercises with the Arctic expeditionary group. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the fleet.

The exercises are conducted under the leadership of Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseev and are held in accordance with the training plan for the Russian Armed Forces for 2022. They will be attended by up to 1.2 thousand military personnel, about 140 units of military and special equipment, 20 aircraft, 30 ships, submarines and support vessels.

During the exercises, the level of training of the military command and control bodies of the fleet in planning and conducting actions to resolve crisis situations in the Arctic ocean region and command and control forces and troops as part of solving problems of ensuring military security and maritime economic activity will be assessed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that additional units would appear in the composition of the coastal missile and artillery troops (BRAV) of the Russian Navy. At the moment, about eight divisions of the Bal complex are included in the BRAV. It is planned that they will soon be re-equipped with new missiles. The brigades of the Northern and Black Sea Fleets will be the first to equip them.