It is a pleasure to write for you again about Mexican shows; Today I bring you a new gossip about television stations, the ones you like. Its about musical project of TV Azteca that intends to eliminate the rating of Televisa.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego vs Emilio Azcarraga Jean? Not necessarily, in fact neither TV Azteca vs. Televisait will still be good programming competition against Bandamaxbelonging to those of the star channel.

The Ajusco company recently announced a new channel on regional mexican musicit will not be La Academia Norteña, but it does promise a lot. His name will be ‘Corazón Grupero’the same as the program hosted by ‘La Chicuela’, Rafael Balderrama, Alex Garza, Esmeralda Ugalde, among others.

This channel, which will join the digital content grid, It will have interviews with exponents of the Mexican regional, music, videos, possibly fun dynamics and much more.

That’s not all, TV Azteca is expected to have its own music awards in 2024, although not many details are known about it.

Below the rest of digital channels of the Ajusco television station, they will soon be joined by ‘Corazón Grupo’.

TV Azteca growth story

From foundation on August 2, 1993under the name of the concessionaire of Channel 13 at that time, TV Azteca emerged, becoming a prominent competitor of Televisa in the field of shows in Mexico.

Currently, under the ownership of Grupo Salinas, TV Azteca has established itself as one of the main television networks in the country, generating a wide variety of content that captivates millions of viewers on a daily basis.

With almost 28 years of existence, TV Azteca has become the preference of millions of Mexicans, offering a constant diversity of content to keep its audience engaged with its daily programming.

TV Azteca currently has four channels: Azteca 13, Azteca 7, ADN40 and A+. These channels are broadcast through more than 300 stations throughout Mexico, using various platforms to reach their audience.

In addition, TV Azteca also has a presence in the Hispanic market in the United States through the Azteca América Network, as well as in Guatemala and Honduras with Azteca Guatemala and Azteca Honduras, respectively, offering localized content adapted to the preferences of each region.