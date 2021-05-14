Los Tigres del Norte, in a promotional image. Universal Music

California is one of the regions of the United States with the worst vaccination rate among Latinos. By April, only 15% of those who arrived from the south of the Rio Grande had received a dose, despite representing 39% of the population of the most populous state in the country. With such a problem, Governor Gavin Newson had an idea: call Los Tigres del Norte. The mythical northern music group, settled on the west coast for 40 years, did not hesitate when the Democrat asked them for the favor. “It could have been out of fear, the issue of immigration status, or the controversies of the former president, but we did the campaign and it is going well,” summarizes Jorge Hernández, leader of the band. The Greater Tiger He refuses to call Donald Trump by name, but looks at the horizon with Democrat Joe Biden with hope: “They liked what we did and 12 days ago we launched a national campaign. The people of us, Latinos, have not yet been vaccinated; but here we are, always working with the community ”.

Los Tigres del Norte, Mexicans who unleash passions on both sides of the border with corridos recounting the epic and anguish of migrant life, are an authorized voice in the United States. In the last two years they broke the attendance record with a concert at the Houston Rodeo, no less than in Texas and unseating the latest rap sensation, Cardi B. They also honored Johnny Cash with a recital at Folsom prison, where they took the opportunity to shed light on the prison crisis that plagues the migrant population, very different from what the country icon heard in 1968. This May 14, the band of the Hernández brothers returns with a new blow: the publication of eight unreleased songs from his album unplugged, the acoustic concert that they recorded with MTV in 2011 and that meant a watershed for the music of northern Mexico.

“We thought they had only filmed the guests, we never reviewed all the material,” recalls lead vocalist and accordionist Jorge Hernández by video call from his home in San José, an hour south of San Francisco. “MTV had everything, we found out that they recorded all of our songs. Now we ask them for a license to make them known ”.

MTV Unplugged: Los Tigres del Norte and Friends it was an extravagance. With guests like the rapper Residente, Paulina Rubio or the prophet of political rock, Alex de la Rocha, singer of Rage Against the Machine, the album sold half a million copies. Los Tigres del Norte were the first band that did an acoustic concert for MTV that did not come from pop, their thing was popular music. In the year of its publication, the critics of Los Angeles Times they defined it as “a bizarre but potentially revealing introduction for neophytes of norteño music.”

The combination was. The Ballad Blows to the heart, with the unmistakable accordion of the Hernández Y in the voice of Paulina Rubio, or the corrido We are more american, in which Hernández and de la Rocha –descendant of Mexican migrants– sing in chorus “I want to remind the gringo / I did not cross the border / the border crossed me”, they brought the band closer to another audience. From the periphery of the United States, from the arid north of Mexico, the unplugged Los Tigres del Norte reached listeners who were approached by the format proposed by MTV. The original album exceeds 100 million reproductions on Spotify, in an olympic successes of the format that joins them with artists as dissimilar as Eric Clapton, Nirvana, Shakira or Soda Stereo.

“I don’t want to say that we were the first, but we had a lot to do with breaking down those barriers between music,” says Hernández. “Breaking protocols, joining styles and people, is important for our community. We want to return to those songs with a new intention, for the new generations. It is a gold ring that you had hidden there and now you are polishing it to make it look beautiful ”.

The new release, available from this Friday on all platforms, once again offers the general public the stories of migration, pain, drug trafficking and crime that the Tigres They count on top of the double bass and accordion. Without the presence of the guests who marked their poster, the immersion in the stories of these legends of the corrido is completely pure. They release unique versions of songs like We are not related, the forgotten question or The gray truck which tells the story of Pedro Márquez and his girlfriend, Inés, persecuted by the Mexican federal police while they traffic drugs from Mexico to the United States, taking advantage of their honeymoon.

“Ours is like soap operas, each song has a story with a message … positive or negative,” summarizes the Greater Tiger. “We tell what our people are experiencing. Good or bad, our songs are a photograph ”.

