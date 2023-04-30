The North Sea: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Sunday 30 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the film The North Sea, a 2021 film directed by John Andreas Andersen, is broadcast. An oil platform suddenly collapses on the Norwegian coast. The researchers rush in and discover that what happened is the beginning of something even more serious. Let’s see together the complete plot, the cast and where to stream The North Sea.

Plot

The film tells of the events following the collapse of an oil platform on the Norwegian coast. The structure was built in 1969, when the Norwegian government had discovered a large oil field in the North Sea and, determined to profit from it, launched a major financial campaign.

Fifty years have passed since that day and now that the platform has collapsed, the researchers – while trying to figure out what happened – discover that this is only the beginning of something even more terrible…

The North Sea: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the movie The North Sea? The protagonists are Kristine Kujath Thorp, Henrik Bjelland, Rolf Kristian Larsen. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Kristine Kujath Thorp Sofia Hartman

Henrik BjellandStian Birkeland

Rolf Kristian LarsenArthur

Anders Baasmo ChristiansenRonnie

Bjorn Floberg: William Lie

Anneke von der Lippe: Gunn

Halfdan Hallseth: Oil Rig Worker

Arild Sondre Sekse: Martin

Nils Elias OlsenOdin

Mathilde Austegard Ypsøy: oil rig worker

Ane Skumsvoll: Berit

Cengiz Al: Jasin

Christoffer Staib: Steiner Skagemo

Streaming and TV

Where to see The North Sea on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 30 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.