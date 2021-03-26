I.n Northern Europe, reluctance to use the vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer Astra-Zeneca remains high. After Denmark, Norway has now also decided to continue to suspend vaccinations with the drug. The Norwegian health authority announced on Friday that further studies would have to be carried out before the vaccinations can be resumed. The suspension was thus extended until mid-April.
The vaccinations had initially been suspended in several European countries because of an unusual accumulation of rare thromboses in connection with a vaccination with the Astra-Zeneca preparation. Sinus vein thrombosis, a very rare blood clot in the brain, was particularly noticeable. There were isolated deaths. On Thursday last week, the European Medicines Agency Ema found the vaccine to be “safe and effective” after a review. The benefits outweigh the risks.
A warning should be attached to the vaccine that, on rare occasions, it could cause cerebral vein thrombosis in women under 55 years of age. In Sweden, similar to Finland and Iceland, the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is now recommended for older people aged 65 and over because the serious side effects only occurred in younger people who were vaccinated. Astra-Zeneca has been vaccinated again in Germany for a week, and the vaccine is recommended for all age groups.
Leave a Reply