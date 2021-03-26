FAZ newsletter Coronavirus All the news and background information about the spread and control of the epidemic.

Denmark was the first country in Europe to suspend vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca, and shortly after the decision of the European Medicines Agency it announced that the suspension would remain in place. On Thursday, the Danish health authority announced that it would extend the suspension for a further three weeks until mid-April. After talking to experts, there are still concerns, said Søren Brostrøm, the agency’s director. One will further examine how high the risk for certain groups for the side effects is.

Violent immune response as the cause?

In fact, it does not seem to be possible to rule out the possibility that in very rare cases there may be a connection between the thrombosis and a vaccination. At least the Norwegian doctor Pål Andre Holme said this last week. In a newspaper interview, he said that a strong immune response leads to the thrombosis that is most likely caused by the vaccine.

After examining the blood samples of affected patients, doctors at the University Medical Center in Greifswald also reported that they had recognized the likely mechanism behind the side effect, and also recommended therapy. According to this, the affected patients developed certain antibodies that bind to the red blood platelets and activate them. That could lead to clumping.

However, it has not been conclusively clarified whether these special antibodies are produced as such by the vaccination, the specific vector in the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, or by a subsequent inflammatory reaction. Andreas Greinacher, the head of transfusion medicine in Greifswald, had said that one could say that “very, very rarely someone will develop this complication”, but when it occurs, it is now clear how these patients should be treated and how this complication should be targeted could be addressed.