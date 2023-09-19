The drought alert in Catalonia has risen a new step this Tuesday and already affects, in the form of harsh restrictions, a total of 36 municipalities of Girona in which 149,000 inhabitants live. Today, a dozen municipalities with a total of 124,000 inhabitants have entered the emergency phase, the most extreme, among which are some medium-sized and very touristy ones located north of the Costa Brava, such as Figueres, Roses, Cadaqués and Castelló. d’Empúries. Among other restrictions, water consumption is limited to a total of 200 liters per person per day, a restriction that will come into effect next week.

The Generalitat has been applying gradual restrictions for months in the different river basins it controls, which are all except the Ebro. On August 2, the emergency phase of the drought plan was applied for the first time in a total of 22 municipalities that depended on the Fluvià-Muga aquifer, but they were mostly small towns, totaling 24,000 inhabitants. Now the restrictions extend to much more populated municipalities that multiply their population due to tourism during the tourist season. The measure comes, of course, when the high season has already ended.

The municipalities that will enter the emergency phase next week are the following: Figueres, Roses, Cadaqués, Castelló d’Empúries, Cabanes, Far d’Empordà, Fortià, Llers, Riumors, Santa Llogaia d’Àlguema, Vilamalla and Vila- Sacred They are all located in the Alt Empordà region (Girona) and use water from the Darnius Boadella reservoir, which is at 17% of its capacity. The restrictions will come into force when the resolution is published next week in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC).

Although in recent days there have been intense rains, overall for the year the rainfall data is low: “We have had heavy rains and someone may think that the drought is over, but that is not the case; In the Garraf region (Barcelona), in the last year it has rained a quarter of what would be normal, but in one day half of the rain of the entire year fell,” exemplified the director of the Catalan Water Agency. (ACA), Samuel Reyes. “If in August the Fluvià Muga and Riudecanyes units went into emergency, now we have decided to declare an emergency in the Darnius-Boadella reservoir (which is at 17% of its capacity), which affects 12 municipalities,” he added. Kings.

The emergency phase, the most serious of all, involves the suppression of agricultural irrigation, a 25% reduction in industrial and recreational water consumption, the prohibition of irrigation in public and private gardens, the closure of decorative fountains or the prohibition of fill swimming pools or clean cars outside specialized establishments, with a maximum provision of 200 liters per inhabitant per day for each municipality.

The summer thermometers of 2023 have registered 1.3 degrees above the historical series (1991-2020), which places it as the third warmest behind the records of 2022 and 2003. The four heat waves that affected to the country during the months of July and August, the anomalous temperature values ​​worsened, especially in Catalonia. Beatriz Pérez, head of climatology at the AEMET in Catalonia, has assured that these are unprecedented data in the community. “The maximum temperature was 39.9 degrees, almost one point above the historical record. The minimum values ​​also reflected 29.5 degrees, almost two points of the maximum value recorded (+1.6 degrees). “These are unprecedented data,” she explained. Pérez also emphasized that the 145 mm of water left by the June rains disguised the summer data, classified as “normal” in the water regime. The AEMET also hopes that the autumn rains, which will be warmer than normal, will mitigate the worsening drought that Catalonia has been suffering for 36 months, reports Luis Velasco.

