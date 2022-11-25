A press release to close the Inter-Sampdoria affair, the match in which the Curva Nord was emptied at half-time as a sign of respect for Vittorio Boiocchi, historic leader of the Inter ultras, victim of an ambush a few minutes before the match between the Nerazzurri and Blucerchiati. Almost a month after the incident, Nord tried to clarify the choice made through its website by publishing a statement on its Facebook page, l’Urlo della Nord.

“Inter fans – reads -, today we return, after a pause for reflection, to addressing the events that occurred during the Inter – Sampdoria match on 29 October last. We want to send a soothing signal towards the black and blue people and those who Inter door in the Heart. For us it was a tragic day, which overwhelmed us, catching us by surprise and leaving us disoriented. Unfortunately, in the media we have been portrayed (unjustly) as monsters. We are, however, used to it and we are not interested. The reality of events is quite another… Now, however, and what is important for us, we would like to mend the rift created with the stadium’s Inter fans who were in the Curva that day. This is not the place to go and analyze the specifics of what happened. of all the fact remains that an event of this kind has generated an internal short-circuit where not everything went as we would have liked.Unpleasant and uncontrollable episodes have been reported that have v isto involve people outside the dynamics of the curve itself. In those excited moments, even at an internal communicative level, some fundamental steps were missing and probably someone made a mistake and we apologize for that. The North, in those tragic moments, out of respect for the pain of the family, chose to abandon the Curva putting the sporting event in the background. A more or less acceptable choice but which has been misunderstood in its deepest motivations. But now we want to move forward. We therefore ask all those who have felt offended by the methods of some individuals to contact us (preferably directly in a meeting) to try to clarify this situation that has arisen. The hope is to be able to have all those who have Inter in their hearts among us when the championship resumes.”