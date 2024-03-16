“Do you have earplugs yet? It can get quite noisy.” The hostess's offer produces somewhat desperate looks from the concert visitors who enter the foyer of Groningen's Oosterpoort on Friday evening. Outside they are welcomed with a battle between two drum bands, inside a concert band plays American marching tunes. The man who hands out the program booklets swings along happily. Everything indicates that this will not be your average symphony evening.

Classic Fourth Symphony by Charles Ives. By the North Netherlands Orchestra conducted by Antony Hermus. Heard: 15/3, De Oosterpoort, Groningen. Replay: 16/3 (sold out). Listen back: 18/3 via Radio Classical

On the desk of 110 orchestra musicians and dozens of singers from the Netherlands Concert Choir is the Fourth Symphony by the American musical outsider Charles Ives (1874-1954). The immense piece was finished a century ago, but a complete implementation took another four decades. Since then it has been heard sporadically: unfeasible.

This is due to the large line-up: a considerably expanded orchestra plus extra percussion, choir, organ, theremin, celesta, a four-handed piano, and even a piano that is tuned a quarter tone higher. It is also because of what Ives pours over you: a cacophonous (but meticulously composed) pandemonium of simultaneous pieces of religious songs, folk tunes, patriotic melodies, quotes from well-known classical pieces and so on. They are stacked on top of each other in different rhythms and tempos.

Soundtrack from the early 20th century

Three conductors are needed to keep everything on track. This went very well, led by Anthony Hermus, who was appointed honorary conductor this evening. Ives is an odd one out in the soundtrack of the early twentieth century. For that reason alone, it is worth experiencing this symphony live: as a reminder of the elusiveness of human creativity, which cannot be pigeonholed.

The Fourth van Ives has a modest length at half an hour. That's why we were probably warmed up before the break with, yes, even more Ives. Hermus lets his strings rustle secretly in the silence that is not silence The Unanswered Question. And there they march in: two show bands with brass instruments make an appearance in Ives' Fourth of Julyhis thunderous sound collage of an American park on National Day.

Wind music culture

In this way, the NNO bridges the hundred years between Ives' elusive music and Dutch wind music culture. Because in Ives' symphony there are memories of the brass bands of his youth – he played snare drum – not from the air. How do you bring a piece closer that is difficult for listeners to keep up with? Well, like this: by showing and hearing where Ives came from. A successful move.

The Fourth van Ives arose from existential questions, he himself wrote. What is there in this existence? Why are we alive? With his symphony, which sounds like five symphonies at the same time, the NNO must also have thought: Why not? The orchestra is to be commended for wanting to program this amazing symphony.