What are the most popular baby names in 2022 in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein? According to experts, clear trends can be identified.

Hamburg – The most popular baby names born in 2022 for Hamburg and Schleswig Holstein stand firm. Every year, hobby name researcher Knud Bielefeld from Ahrensburg researches which names parents choose most often for their children. To do this, he evaluated random data from registry offices and baby galleries from maternity clinics. A clear trend can be seen from the data. Which names were chosen most frequently in Hamburg in 2022?

Noah and Mia are the most popular baby names in Hamburg – first names 2022 at a glance

Unlike in previous years, this year Bielefeld has summarized the most popular first names for Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein instead of listing the Hanseatic city individually. Therefore, a comparison with the previous statistics can only be made to a limited extent. Since 2006 he has published the figures for the most common baby names. Among girls names, Mia was the most popular baby name in Hamburg in 2022. Among the boys, Noah won.

For girls, Ella, Mila, Ida and Emma follow in second to fifth place. In Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, male baby names are Finn, Emil, Henry and Leon. While the name Noah was even the most popular name for boys nationwide in 2022, Emilia, Germany’s most popular girl’s name in 2022, only made sixth place in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. It is similar with the most popular baby names 2022 in Bremen and Lower Saxony the end.

Not a three-syllable name among the most popular names in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein

However, there was no real change in the two federal states compared to the previous year: “Hardly anything has happened there,” Bielefeld told dpa. “These names were also very popular in previous years.” Accordingly, he does not recognize any name that has shot up in the ranking.

On the other hand, however, he notes that the name Mats is on the decline. In 2021, Mats was still the most popular boy’s name nationwide, in 2022 he didn’t even make it into the top 10 in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. It was also noticeable that there was not a single three-syllable or longer name among the most popular names. “We see in the statistics that baby names have become shorter and shorter in recent decades,” explains Bielefeld.

“It’s more innovative in the north”: Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are proving to be trendsetters

In total, Bielefeld, as he himself explains, recorded 250,000 birth reports. That would correspond to 34 percent of all births in Germany. According to Bielefeld, the northern Germans would even prove to be real trendsetters when it came to choosing a name: “It’s a bit more innovative in the north and there tend to be Scandinavian names,” which can be attributed to the corresponding proximity to the Scandinavian area.

Accordingly, names such as Bruno, Fiete, Lino, Cleo, Isabella, Lotte, Enno, Jonte, Lasse, Enna, Jonna and Liv appear much more frequently in the statistics in the north than in a nationwide comparison. And another trend can also be observed in the choice of names.

Most popular baby names 2022: Old names are becoming modern again

Because in the meantime, names that were already modern hundreds of years ago are appearing more and more frequently in the statistics. Kristin Loga from the center for name research in Schwanewede explains to bw24.de: “Currently, many names that were modern a hundred years ago are modern again.” When choosing a name, a kind of “reflection” would be recognizable.

“The parents use the names of their grandparents or great-grandparents as a guide and often use modified forms.” In the north, religious names are not as important compared to the rest of Germany: “Especially in southern Germany, a church or biblical reference plays a major role in naming”. , according to Kristin Loga.