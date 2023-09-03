Acclaimed by many! Yarita Lizeth will arrive for the first time in the city of Chiclayolocated in the region Lambayeque, to make all his northern fans enjoy. The ‘sweetie of love‘ will offer a spectacular concert and she will not be alone, other artists will accompany her on stage.

In this note from The Republic We tell you where and when it will be presented Yarita Lizeth in Chiclayo and all the details.

Where will Yarita Lizeth perform in Chiclayo?

Yarita Lizeth He used his social networks to confirm his concert in Chiclayo. The ‘sweetie of love‘ informed his fans that will be presented at the venue La Posada de las Colonias. Along with her will also be martin vera and the musical group Andean Delights.

When will Yarita Lizeth perform in Chiclayo?

Very excited, Yarita Lizeth confirmed that his concert in Chiclayo be next sunday september 10.

Yarita Lizeth and other artists will perform in Chiclayo. Photo: Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe/Facebook

Does Yarita Lizeth know how to do the tiger jump? This answered

After a Bolivian fan asked Yarita Lizeth if she knows how to do the tiger jump, the “Chinita del Amor” took advantage of her social networks to comment that she did not know what it was, but that “we will have to learn.”

