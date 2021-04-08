Rosseti should be provided with additional funding from the budget so that the state-owned company could transfer money to guaranteeing suppliers in the North Caucasus, Kalmykia and Tuva. Otherwise, the regions may be left without electricity. This was reported by Kommersant with reference to a letter from the main Russian energy companies.

The threat of termination of supply contracts arose due to the chronic debts of the regions, which are constantly growing. Generation companies warned that if the agreements on debt restructuring, approved last year, are not implemented, then the contracts will cease to operate automatically.

The North Caucasian Federal District (NCFD) has long been a headache for the Russian energy market. Subsidiaries of Rosseti in the region are not able to collect money from consumers, the total amount of debt as of January 2020 reached 48.3 billion rubles. Every year it increased by seven billion rubles.

Over the past year, during the pandemic, the situation has worsened. At the end of March 2021, the total debt of the supply companies of the North Caucasus Federal District in the wholesale market was above 61 billion rubles. This is 85 percent of the debt on the wholesale energy market.

Last year, at the initiative of the former head of Rosseti, Pavel Livinsky, the energy companies managed to conclude an agreement on debt restructuring for nine billion rubles for a period of four to five years. However, the new head of the state-owned company, Andrei Ryumin, is skeptical about the plan.

The board of directors of the state holding has already tried to approve the plan, but Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak sent the document for preliminary approval by the Rosseti strategy committee. It is assumed that on April 14, the plan will again be submitted to the board of directors. However, according to Kommersant’s sources, it will most likely be rejected.

The generating companies asked Novak to support the document, otherwise the work of Rosseti Severny Kavkaz and Chechenenergo would be paralyzed, and they would end up in a “pre-bankruptcy state,” and Kabbalkenergo, Kalmenergosbyt and Karachayevo-Cherkesskenergo would lose their status of guaranteeing supplier altogether.

The authors of the appeal suggested considering such options for solving the problem as creating a separate federal supplier so that he could receive financing himself and control the spending of funds. Without financial support from Moscow, they are sure, it is impossible to solve the problem of supplying electricity to the North Caucasus, since it is impossible to collect money from end consumers.

Earlier, the Accounts Chamber presented a report on the results of the work of development institutions in the North Caucasus in the period from 2014 to November 2020. As it turned out, 73 billion rubles received from the budget were wasted. The work of the organizations did not help either the region or even the industries selected for support. Often billions of rubles were spent on projects that later disappeared from goals and objectives.

Prior to that, Gazprom reported that last year’s debt to the North Caucasus increased to 99.2 billion rubles, which is the largest part of the entire regional debt. Nevertheless, in December 2020, the head of the company, Alexei Miller, and the governor of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, agreed to build 1.3 thousand kilometers of gas pipelines in Chechnya in order to bring the region’s gasification to 100 percent.