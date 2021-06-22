The 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands on the third date of the European Championship group stage was the final point in the history of the forward who, with his goals, managed to put his country in his first appearance in a major tournament of football. Pandev is one of the drivers of football development in North Macedonia, where he created a youth academy that evolved into a club and has already reached the Europa League. The national team was left without the top scorer in its history.

Goals scored by Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum had already settled the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena between the Netherlands, who were known to win Group C, and North Macedonia – eliminated after matchday two. However, the Amsterdam stadium came to a standstill in the 69th minute of the match to witness the official final moments of Goran Pandev in the Norman jersey, at which point the 37-year-old striker ceased to be captain and scorer to become a legend.

Through a corridor made up of his teammates and the members of the substitute bench, to the respectful applause of the Dutch rivals and bathed by the applause coming down from the rostrum, Pandev crossed the limestone threshold giving way to the entrance of Tihomir Kostadinov.

That in-game parenthesis was the final sequence of a story that began in June 2001, when the attacker made his debut in a qualifying match for the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup against Turkey.

After 122 appearances, 38 goals and 18 assists – which make him the top scorer and assistant in the history of North Macedonia – and an adverse path that includes two resignations from the national team, Pandev hung up his boots as an international footballer. “I am happy to say goodbye to a great competition, because my dream, not only mine, but everyone’s, has come true,” he said hours before the game against the Netherlands.

Normandy striker Goran Pandev scored the decisive goal against Georgia to qualify North Macedonia for their first European Championship. © Vano Shlamov / AFP

Participation in Euro 2020, the first in a large tournament for North Macedonia, was the icing on the cake for his career. “It is probably the most important goal of my career. I cried, at the end of my career I achieved what I always pursued,” he said in an interview with El País weeks ago, referring to the decisive goal that he scored against Georgia and with which his team achieved the classification to the contest.

In addition, as if history were written by Pandev himself, he scored the first goal of his team in the current European Championship against Austria. In March this year, he was also the executioner of Germany in the tie heading to Qatar 2022 in the 2-1 victory in Duisburg that cut 20 years of undefeated Teutonic home, being another milestone in Macedonian history.

Withdrawals, controversies and frustration: Pandev’s thorny path in the national team

The forward’s path as an international had its ups and downs. In two different circumstances, he resigned from the team, being between 2013 and 2016 his longest period of absence. His first departure, in 2010, came after a frustrating draw against Armenia in Euro 2012 qualifier and lasted only two games. In the other, in 2013, after finishing last in the tie for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he slammed the door due to the semi-professional conditions suffered by Macedonian football and the national team players.

“The environment expects unsubstantiated success,” he had fired back then when he was the target of all criticism and reproach for the poor performance of the national team.

His return came in 2015, after the current coach Igor Angelovski (who also announced that he will not continue in the post-Eurocup position) convinced him to return and lead a growing group of players in search of reaching the goal of competing for first time in a high-caliber tournament.

Club laureate, UEFA Champions League champion with Inter Milan in 2010; consecrated with the Treble with Neroazzurro, two-time Coppa Italia champion with Napoli and with two stars in the Turkish Galatasaray, the thorns were with his problematic national team.

In addition to being the record holder for highest scorer and assist, Pandev became the fourth youngest player to make his debut for Macedonia at only 17 years, 10 months and 10 days; the seventh youngest to score a goal (20 years, six months and 22 days); and also the oldest to score, when he converted Austria to the current European Championship with 37 years, 10 months and 25 days.

Pandev, an influence on football that transcends the field of play

Aware of the limited conditions that even he suffered firsthand, in 2010 he founded a youth academy to enhance the development of the discipline in North Macedonia. In the midst of a difficult context in Strumica, his hometown, with the intention of giving support to the local boys, he started a soccer institution with almost 400 participants.

Over the years and the growth of the young people enrolled, the soccer school was transformed into a team that currently competes in the Norm-Macedonian professional leagues. The development was greater than expected and Akademija –as the club is called–, which started in the Fifth Division, are already participating in the First Division and even entered the previous phases of the UEFA Europa League. He even provided the National Team for this edition of the Eurocup with one of his footballers: forward Marjan Radeski.

“I hope that these guys, that this generation, qualify for the World Cup,” Pandev wished in the previous Euro, about a team that already has players in the major European leagues such as Enis Bardhi (Levante), Elif Elmas (Napoli ), Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds) or Darko Churlinov (Stuttgart). And, probably, he participates in the football evolution of the country from outside, because the legend of Goran Pandev in North Macedonia culminated his chapter on the grass, but he will continue to increase his figure from outside and over time.