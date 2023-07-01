Every day a new world dawns, and they are not words or abstract concepts, times are never changing like today, but it will not always be for the better, it depends on us whether it is. Not everything in the past was bad, in the same way that not everything in the present is good. Life gives us a salad and it is up to us to take what is healthy or not, looking for a better future.

Those who know of psychology They affirm that human beings systematically forget the negative of our past, preferably remembering the positive.

This may be due to natural defense mechanisms. We cannot go around the world dragging negative memories that will be anchors that prevent us from moving forward.

On the other hand, it is valid to accompany us with positive memories, taking advantage of the experiences that both positive and negative ones leave us.

Personally, for more efforts that I make, I cannot remember any act of corruption from my close environment, nor from my childhood, adolescence or youth. We were not corrupt, not even in thought.

Unfortunately, I must admit that corruption in the world has been a common practice and that is fatal. It is difficult to recognize that this corruption has been invariably accompanied, covered, by citizen indifference, by our indifference.

This does not mean that we can allow ourselves the luxury of normalizing corruption, although unfortunately it is evident that this disastrous custom has overflowed the political spheres, to establish its reality in the practices of the entire society. The corruption It did not come to stay, it seems so, but it will be in our lives, until our society decides to expel it from them.

To achieve this, it will have to be decided and it is absolutely essential that we all realize the damage it is causing us, it is important to accept that corruption causes us infinitely more damage than we can admit.

Every day new acts of corruption are discovered – and every day we ignore them – and also, our apathy and indifference is evident every day.

The normalization of corruption causes infinitely more damage than we are acknowledging, it is definite that Mexico It would be very different, if all the resources that we contribute through our taxes, were totally destined to the collective benefit.

We have to recognize that corruption is the product of impunity, and impunity is the consequence of citizen indifference.

Citizen empowerment would force our popular representatives to represent us and not their parties, it would force the executive power to be more careful and selective in the application of resources, and it would force the judiciary to act more effectively and efficiently in the supervision of the administration of the law, preventing everyone, without excluding even the two powers, from carrying out actions that violate our constitution.

Mexico it belongs to everyone, we all have rights and we all have obligations, fulfilling our obligations and demanding our rights is the best way to eliminate more than one cancer, of those that undermine and prevent the real development of our Mexico.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you

We recommend you read: