ANDBrazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvasaid this Tuesday during a visit to Bolivia that he hopes that the result of the presidential elections of July 28 in Venezuela will be recognized “by all” and allow Caracas to quickly return to Mercosur, which suspended it in 2017.

“The normalization of Venezuelan political life means stability for all of South America. We therefore hope that the elections will take place peacefully and that the results will be recognized by all,” Lula said in a statement alongside his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce.

Mercosur suspended Venezuela in mid-2017 for “breaking the democratic order” of the government of Nicolás Maduro, political heir of the late Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

The bloc’s decision came after the election of a National Constituent Assembly, promoted by President Maduro, but questioned by the international community. In addition, opposition leaders had been imprisoned.

In the elections on July 28, Maduro is seeking a third term in office, which would allow him to remain in power for 18 years. His main rival will be Edmundo González Urrutia, nominated to replace opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was disqualified by the Venezuelan Comptroller’s Office.

Lula said that once these elections are held, Mercosur hopes to “be able to welcome Venezuela back very quickly.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva is welcomed by Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa. Photo:AFP

The Brazilian leader celebrated Bolivia’s entry as a full member of Mercosur, which took place on Monday at a summit of the bloc in Asunción.

Founded in 1991, Mercosur is also joined by Uruguay and Argentina.

During his visit, Lula also said that Brazil and Bolivia cannot tolerate “authoritarian dreams” or “coup plots,” referring to the failed military uprising that Arce faced on June 26.

The Brazilian president arrived in Santa Cruz (east), the economic capital of Bolivia, the day before to carry out his official activities on Tuesday.

In addition to meeting with Arce, the ministers of both countries signed a dozen cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding on the fight against human trafficking, migration management and training in the fight against drug trafficking.

Lula will return to his country this Tuesday.

Nicolas Maduro and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photo:Efe and AFP

UN electoral experts arrive in Venezuela to witness the election process



A panel of UN experts, consisting of four people, He arrived in Venezuela to witness and assist the process towards the presidential elections on July 28as well as the election day and the days following it, the international organization reported on Tuesday through a statement.

The experts will prepare a report that will not be public, but will be delivered to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterreswhich will include “recommendations on improvements that could be made in future electoral processes in Venezuela.”

Maria Corina Machado. Photo:EFE

The group – made up of two women and two men – will remain in the country “until a few days after the elections” and its members “will enjoy full freedom to meet with political and social actors, as well as with electoral authorities and experts,” the statement said.

The UN recalled that expert missions, which are sent at the request of a member state, are “one of the various types of assistance” that the organization provides to elections in different countries and, unlike “observation missions,” “they do not issue public statements evaluating the general conduct of an electoral process and its results.”

The Venezuelan presidential elections will also include observers from the Carter Center, the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (Ceela), African organizations and other representatives invited by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Until the end of May, a European Union (EU) mission was on the list of invited observers, but the CNE revoked the invitation due to the ratification of personal and individual sanctions by the community bloc against members of the Government and the ruling party.

When the invitation was cancelled, the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, stated that the EU sanctions harm the Venezuelan people and accentuate the crisis in the country, even though they have no effect on public assets or state-owned companies, so they do not affect the well-being of citizens or affect their interests.

In 2021, when the same sanctions were already in place for officials and politicians, an EU mission was deployed across the country to monitor the regional election process.

On July 28, 10 candidates will compete for the presidency, including President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking reelection, and former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia, standard-bearer of the main opposition coalition.