Liverpool FC can still win – and score goals! Roberto Firmino broke the spell against Spurs after 486 goalless Premier League minutes just before the break. Alexander-Arnold followed up immediately after changing sides. The connection of Höjbjerg didn’t do the Spurs much good. Mané put the lid on after 65 minutes.
The reigning champions are back in fourth place, Tottenham remain in sixth place. Much worse: Star attacker Harry Kane had to go out injured at break. The center forward could have been more seriously injured.
Gates:
0: 1 – Firmino, 45th + 4th
0-2 – Alexander-Arnold, 47.
1-2 – Höjbjerg, 49.
1-3 v Mané, 65.
Constellations:
Tottenham: Lloris – Rodon, Dier, B. Davies – Aurier, Höjbjerg, Ndombelé, Doherty – Bergwijn, H. Kane, Son
Substitutions: 46. Winks for Aurier, 46. Lamela for Kane, 81. Bale for Bergwijn
Liverpool: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Matip, J. Henderson, Robertson – Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner – Salah, Roberto Firmino, Mané
Substitutions: 46th Phillips for Matip, 78th Jones for Thiago, 87th Origi for Firmino
Top game was included right from the start, where it said top game: Tottenham and Liverpool started the game intensively from minute one. In the middle of the wild start phase, Heung-min Son took the lead after just three minutes – supposedly. Because the former Bundesliga striker was just offside when he emerged. After the VAR intervention, the Spurs leadership was withdrawn.
In the 24th minute, the currently stumbling master had a big chance. After a nice teamwork between Mané and Salah, the Senegalese failed to Spurs keeper Lloris. The Frenchman was quick to react – strong parade!
The game remained highly intense at first, but flattened out the closer the break whistle came. Until Mané finished again in the sixteenth. However, his shot was too central, Lloris had little trouble.
The ‘Fab Three’ in the Reds storm had to wait for a hit. Salah in particular has been waiting for his 14th goal of the season for five Premier League games. When things go well, you shoot goal by goal with the seal move. When things don’t go well, people criticize you for being predictable:
At Firmino the knot broke after all – in injury time of the first round. A fine pass from Henderson sent Mané down, who laid perfectly across, so that the Brazilian only had to push over the line. 0: 1 at break! It was Liverpool’s first league goal after 486 (!) Minutes!
There were two prominent changes at the break – both due to injuries. Joel Matip added to the Reds’ defensive concerns. On the Spurs side, captain and goal getter Harry Kane had to stay in the cabin. The attacker even has to fear a worse injury.
Liverpool was not deterred by this and scored the second goal shortly after the restart (47th). Trent Alexander-Arnold used a rather weak defense from Lloris after a shot by Mané and brought the rebound dry into the net.
But the Spurs hit back immediately. Höjbjerg with a missile in the 49th minute! From around 16 meters he took the ball directly and caught it perfectly light with the instep. Great place!
At Liverpool, the offensive spell seemed to have finally been broken. In the 56th minute, Salah was finally able to cheer again. However, this hit was also withdrawn. In the creation of the hit, the VAR recognized a handball by Firmino.
A little later, however, the 3: 1 for the reigning champions. After a cross from Alexander-Arnold, Mané took advantage of the mistake made by Spurs defender Rodon and took a direct pick (65th).
Liverpool were now the better team against tired-looking Spurs. Without Kane in the storm, the penetration was lacking. Son was mostly on his own, the home side was no longer really dangerous in front of the Reds box.
Liverpool played the victory down confidently. Kloppo has his smile back, Mourinho had to look grumpy than ever.