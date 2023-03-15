Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 00:10





Travelers continue to show their discontent over the lack of a direct train that connects Murcia with Madrid without going through Alicante. They compare the journey time with the previous Alvia and the car.

David Blasco. President of the Association of Travel Agencies «We sell more AVE tickets from Alicante»

David Blasco describes the railway situation in the Region as “third world”. He thinks that “we need a direct AVE”. Because “this tour of Alicante does not make sense, in the end, we only save half an hour compared to the previous Alvia service”. Based on his experience in the travel agency, he declares that “people have gotten used to going to Alicante to take the train, we sell more tickets from there than from Murcia, because there are more frequencies and better combinations, here they are insufficient”. According to Blasco, this is part of the “eternal rail mistreatment of the Region.”

Maria del Carmen Montes. retired “The normal thing would be to go to Madrid on a direct train”

María del Carmen comes to the Archena spa to enjoy relaxation after retirement. This woman from Madrid uses the AVE when she has to return to the capital for some reason, such as going to the doctor. She criticizes that the travel time “is almost the same as by car.” And it is that the high speed “is not as much as it seems”. She believes that “the normal thing would be to go to Madrid on a direct train, without going through so many cities in the Valencian Community.” The price of the ticket, which “cost me 100 euros for the round trip in the day, is too expensive.” Despite these drawbacks, she believes that it is a good service that “allows me to go, fix things there, and return in a single day.”