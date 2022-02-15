A recent report issued by the “Documentation Center for Political Islam” in Austria mentioned unprecedented restrictions on the financial activity of the Brotherhood in European countries, which prompts it to search for alternative resources to cover its expenses..

According to information obtained by “Sky News Arabia” from informed sources, the stifling financial crisis that the organization is going through, as one of the clear repercussions of the raging conflict between the leaders, has prompted it to reduce the expenses of the training programs it manages in a number of European countries, as well as reducing the affiliated media outlets. for him.

The information indicates that a number of the terrorist organization’s financial resources have been cut off over the past months, most notably the failure of a large segment of the bases to pay monthly contributions (estimated in millions of dollars), due to the loss of confidence in the warring leaders, as well as the reluctance of some businessmen to pay their donations to the organization. , for the same reason.

On the nature of the new resources, the sources say that the organization is “trying to transfer the group of investments to East Asian countries, as well as opening new flows of donations from the leaders of the international organization to contain the crisis.”

And she continues: “It is also trying to return the monthly subscriptions, whether from inside Egypt or the organizational links abroad, by settling the raging dispute and trying to conclude a temporary truce between its two parties, until a solution to the crisis is reached..

The head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, Jassem Mohamed, believes that “modern European efforts to confront the penetration of the Brotherhood’s activity and to monitor its activities and sources of funding have prompted the organization to become more confused and confused in dealing with its financial situation, in light of its raging crisis over the past years.”.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Mohammed says that “the group relies on a number of fixed resources as sources of funding within Europe, among them, for example, documenting halal meat or selling religious publications. However, there are other types of businesses that are not related to her debt, as well as donations from the Muslim community.”.

Muhammad stresses “the necessity of strengthening efforts to combat the extremism behind the group, as well as stopping external and internal sources of funding, and stopping government funding of organizations linked to the group.”.

At the same time, he points out, “Despite the legislation taken by Europe, especially France, Austria and Germany, it is unlikely that the countries of Europe will place the group on the basis of prohibition or extremism and terrorism,” justifying this by “the structure of the organization and the difficulty of obtaining evidence of the existence of relations between Its leaders and facades or the empire of money and the economy in Europe, because Europe is still pursuing a judicial bureaucracy with a lack of integration between the judiciary and security institutions.

Recently, the so-called “internal conflict” in the terrorist organization has been promoted between the fronts of the acting guide and resident in Britain, Ibrahim Munir, and the leader of the organization residing in Turkey, Mahmoud Hussein..

The two parties to the conflict in the Brotherhood are using the financial file in attempts to resolve matters between them, and at the same time the group is suffering from a stifling crisis due to its financial resources and the central leadership’s control mechanisms, while all platforms seem to be “frozen”, pending an end to the state of rivalry..

The media has been in a state of turmoil since Munir officially announced the decision to dissolve the Administrative Office for Organization Affairs in Turkey, as well as the Shura Council of Qatar, last June, in addition to postponing the internal elections, which were expected to be held within weeks, to choose members of the so-called “General Shura Council.” For 6 months.