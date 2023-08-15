Today, the decision banning the performance of work in open places under the sun, the second month of its implementation at the state level, is deposited today, amid intensive and innovative control measures that have contributed greatly, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to the limited violations that affect or affect the health and safety of workers, while obligating The Ministry and employers provide six basic requirements to protect workers from heat stress, most notably ensuring commitment to stopping work at noon from 12:30 until 3:00 pm, and providing cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers on site and public safety and health conditions.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has launched a new indicative campaign on its official pages on various social media platforms, to educate employers in the private sector about all obligations related to occupational health and safety, to ensure maximum safety and protection for workers in various workplaces, especially open ones, and commensurate with the size of The establishment, the nature of its activity, and the number of its employees.

“Because their safety is your responsibility, you, as an employer, must provide six basic mandatory requirements to maintain the health and safety of your workers, and protect them from heat stress,” the ministry said in the campaign, which carried the hashtag #Contribute_to_protect_ourworkers.

And she indicated that the requirements are: ensuring commitment to stopping work at noon from 12:30 until three in the afternoon (for workers in open spaces), providing cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers on the site and the conditions of safety and public health, and providing irrigation means and materials such as salts, lemons, and others. materials and liquids approved by the local authorities in the country, in addition to allocating a place and tools for first aid at work sites, providing appropriate industrial cooling and ventilation means, umbrellas from direct sunlight, and a shaded place for workers to rest during their work stoppage (noon ban).

The Ministry affirmed that the innovative and intensive control systems that it applies with various tools and mechanisms to monitor and follow up on the establishments’ commitment to implementing the decision to ban performing work under the sun at noon, which ends today, the second month of its implementation at the state level, have contributed greatly to the limited violations that affect or affect the state. Health and safety of workers, pointing out that the most important oversight mechanism is the activation of the Rapid Crisis Response Center, to receive reports from community members about violations, and communications through the Ministry’s call center on the toll-free number 80060, as well as the smart inspection system.

According to the Ministry, an integrated control plan is being implemented to follow up the decision banning work at noon time through two axes: the first aims to tighten control over work sites and control violations through the deployment of inspection teams affiliated with the Ministry in all emirates of the country, to monitor establishments that violate the decision and inform the Ministry of them, and to strengthen Partnership with the private sector by allowing community members to report any violations that are monitored through the Ministry’s call centers on the number (80060), or registering reports in the Ministry’s Customer Happiness Centers in various regions of the country.

While the second axis relies on guidance and counseling by educating employers, workers and society in general about the importance of adhering to the decision to ban work at noon, and its great role in preserving the health and safety of workers, by carrying out orientation visits to work sites in different regions of the country, and holding workshops and lectures to present presentations. And video clips on how to implement the decision, its importance, and the distribution of thousands of awareness booklets and brochures in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu, in parallel with the implementation of awareness initiatives in cooperation with the ministry’s partners.

The Ministry praised the role of employers and the interaction of society and the private sector with the decision to “ban at noon” and its various measures, especially participation in implementing initiatives by which water and juices are distributed to workers at work sites and during rest periods.

And she reaffirmed the importance of the employers’ commitment to posting schedules that include the daily working hours in accordance with the provisions of the “noon work ban” decision in a prominent place at the work site, provided that the schedule is in the language that the worker understands in addition to the Arabic language, and employers are also obligated to provide appropriate preventive means to protect Workers shall be protected from the dangers of injuries that may result from the use of machines and other work tools, and shall follow all other preventive methods prescribed in the Labor Law and the ministerial decisions implementing it. Workers shall follow instructions aimed at protecting them from dangers and refrain from doing any work that may obstruct the instructions.

She indicated that the employer is responsible for violating the employment of workers during the ban period, as well as anyone who employs a worker who is not legally permitted to use him and employs him in violation of the provisions of this decision, pointing out that the decision to ban work at noon requires employers who employ workers to provide them with A shady place to rest during their downtime. According to the decision, the daily working hours in the morning and evening periods, or in either of them, do not exceed eight working hours. In the event that the worker works for more than that during the 24 hours, the increase is considered additional work for which he is paid an additional wage, according to the provisions of the Labor Relations Regulation Law.

Each establishment that does not comply with the provisions and conditions of the decision banning the performance of work in open places under the sun at noon shall be punished with a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each worker, with a maximum of 50,000 dirhams in the event of multiple workers who are employed during the ban period, in addition to suspending the file of the violating establishment. Or lowering its classification in the facility classification system approved by the Ministry, based on the severity of the committed violation.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation allows establishments that are violated for not adhering to the decision banning work at noon, to complain about the violation within 10 days from the date of imposing the violation, by submitting an application with documents that will be studied by a special committee for a final decision.

The decision stipulates that “every interested person may complain in writing to the Ministry against any administrative fine referred to in Article (3) of this decision that was taken against him, within 10 working days from the date of his notification of this. The decision complained of, provided that the grievance is justified and accompanied by all supporting documents.

rest stations

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that it provides 356 rest stations secured with basic services for use by delivery bikers in all regions of the country, in coordination with the companies responsible for delivery workers and with the support and participation of the concerned government agencies, noting that any of the delivery workers can access The station closest to them through the geolocation system.

She stated that this step comes out of concern for the safety of delivery workers and to spare them sunstrokes and heat exhaustion, while performing their work in the summer months in light of the high temperatures, especially at noon times that witness a ban on performing work under the sun and in open places.