Today, trillions of words are spoken in the world through the networks, but we forget about the so-called “non-verbal language”, that of gestures with their particular grammar. This is the case of the candidates for President of the United States, the most powerful country on the planet, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. In both candidates, their gestures stand out more than their words. We have the joyful vision, that of Kamala’s laughter, and the sombre one of Trump’s furrowed brow and clenched fist.

It is the politics of happiness against fear, of hope against discouragement, between looking to the future or to the past. We live in a time of democratic despair, where the wolves of tyranny and corruption abound. Democracy, as Gustavo Krause has written, is nourished by its own weakness, by the peaceful clash of ideas, by divergence and pluralism. Despotism, on the other hand, is static, rigid, does not accept pressure, breaks social cohesion and produces victims. Look at Venezuela and the shadows that are suffocating it today.

In the game of words and language, the present and the future of the world are sometimes hidden, almost magically. There is the language of dictionaries and the symbolic, non-verbal language. In the case of the political duel that the United States is about to face, and on whose outcome peace or a new world war could even depend, it is not a joke that of the candidate with a clenched fist, of the threats of war, and of the joyful, and sometimes even loud, laughter of the candidate Kamala, who would be the first woman and black woman in the great empire. They are the confrontation between peace and war.

Language, both written and non-verbal, is what characterizes Homo Sapiens; it is the visible essence of thought. As are colors and gestures. This reminds me of my childhood, when I began to learn letters and interpret colors from my father, who was a teacher in a rural town at a time when Spain was starving and bloodied by the civil war.

In the absence of books, my father taught us outside the classroom. He took us to a garden to explain the richness of colors: the green of lettuce, the yellow of ripe peaches and figs, the violet-red of grapes. And he went further: he told us that the five vowels of the alphabet could be happy or sad. It was a game, but that’s how we learned to interpret language that transcended words. He told us that of the five vowels, the to She was the first and the happiest and the or the last and the saddest and darkest. And we played at analyzing our names.

That game of my father, from whom I learned the love of words, both prose and poetry, has been brought to my mind by today’s political duel between Kamala and Trump, in the difference between a laugh that evokes joy and peace and the grumble of a clenched fist. Kamala with her laughter and her commitment to peace is a word that evokes freedom and joy; Trump with his sharp and violent gestures is calling for a fight and war.

To continue the game, the to Kamala’s evoke light, dawn, love, friendship, harmony, joy, sunrise and or Trump’s is acute like humiliate, hurricane, smoke. It is the last and darkest of the vowels.

We live in a new world, even in the form of language, which fascinates and frightens us at the same time. And it is language that defines us. It can save or kill. Language and gestures. That is why the political duel that is looming in the US presidential election, which will undoubtedly affect the entire planet, is full of symbolism and unknowns.

There is little doubt that if Trump’s scowl wins the American elections, the world will darken. Better the luminous feminine laugh of Kamala, the one of the tothat of the open doors to freedom and democracy, than the lead of Trump’s closed fist, in which even his name evokes night rather than day. It evokes that or which my father said was hard and sad, the last of the vowels. It evokes fire, fury, the rifle and the smoke of the extermination furnaces.

Ah, peace It is written with to. Yes, with to open to hope.