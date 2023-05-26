Waters: one of the ignoramuses who charge for “legislating” wants to “humanize” the Constitution.

Alejandro Robles Gómez is a deplorable deputy from A brunette with no idea of ​​the scope of what she said the day before yesterday from the “highest platform” of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union: “We are not going to settle for a profound reform of the Judiciary. We will make the humanist Constitution of the 21st century that Mexico requires. We are going to work the Judiciary…”.

Although he charges as a “legislator”, he ignores what his bravado implies: the dissolution of the current Congress or the next one and the integration, expressly, of a Constituent Assembly that “humanizes” precepts that have been modified since 1814 (Constitution of Apatzingán), but that the poor man supposes dehumanized (or referring to plants, animals and things?

The inexplicable “law maker” spreads his ability to drag because His nonsense refers to the Mexican humanism with which President López Obrador defines his model of governmentbut the first constitutional article would suffice to know that “humanizing” it is as absurd as saying that water must be moistened.

It is worth reproducing (you’re welcome, congressman):

In the United Mexican States, all persons shall enjoy the human rights recognized in this Constitution and in the international treaties to which the Mexican State is a party, as well as the guarantees for their protection, the exercise of which may not be restricted or suspended, except in the cases and under the conditions that this Constitution establishes.

The norms related to human rights will be interpreted in accordance with this Constitution and with the international treaties on the matter, favoring the broadest protection at all times.

All authorities, within the scope of their powers, have the obligation to promote, respect, protect and guarantee human rights in accordance with the principles of universality, interdependence, indivisibility and progressivity.

Consequently, the State must prevent, investigate, punish, and repair human rights violations in the terms established by law.

Slavery is prohibited in the United Mexican States. The foreign slaves that enter the national territory will achieve, by this single fact, their freedom and the protection of the laws.

Any discrimination based on ethnic or national origin, gender, age, disabilities, social status, health conditions, religion, opinions, sexual preferences, marital status or any other that violates dignity is prohibited. and has the purpose of annulling or impairing the rights and freedoms of individuals.

Such are the foundations of the Constitution that Robles Gómez wants to “humanize”.

But the “workerization” of the Judiciary is even more idiotic:

It implies that the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice, the magistrates and judgesfor all effects of their judgments, Start from the beginning “Don’t come to me with the story that the law is the law…”.