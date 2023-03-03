In the new trailer for “AFHS”Alessia, dressed in mourning, wants to confess a truth to Diego, but Francesca ignored the recent tragedy and made a mocking comment.

The Gonzales believe that Jimmy has died in “At the bottom there is room” 10. After he allegedly drowned on the beach during chapter 166 and his family mourned his supposed death, Alessia Montalban She is determined to honor the memory of her lover and decided to tell Diego Montalbán the truth about her affair with Charito’s son. However, when she is about to do so, the unexpected happens and the reaction of Francesca Maldini it could cause even more tension.

The Gonzales mourn Jimmy’s death in “There’s Room at the Back,” but one theory suggests that he might still be alive. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Francesca screwed up!

In the new preview of chapter 167 of “AFHS” 10, Alessia is dressed in black and asks to talk to her father (who is accompanied by his wife). “Dad, can we talk?” The blonde-haired is heard saying before the disconcerting look of her father and her stepmother, due to her mourning outfit.

“Why are you like this? who has died?”, expresses ‘Noni’ with a mocking tone, Well, he clearly doesn’t know that the gonzales they are mourning the loss of the youngest of their clan. What will he do when he finds out about the misfortune? The next chapter could solve what happened to Jimmy.

What happened to Jimmy in “There’s Room in the Back”?

The gonzales They went to the beach, but what they thought would be a relaxing day soon turned into a nightmare: Jimmy was apparently swept away by the waves and they found only his bathing suit floating in the water.. Although Joel, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ undertook search efforts, they did not find the body.

Of course, fans don’t believe that the boy is dead, as they believe that Mike Miller was able to help him, since we saw him return to the water to continue riding waves. The other theory is that Claudia Llanos could have kidnapped him.

Who plays Jimmy in “There’s Room in the Back”?

Jorge Guerra Wiesse is the actor who gives life to Jimmy Gonzales in the América TV series.