The time has come to find out if the Spanish collapse against Japan was a parenthesis or a worrying symptom. Neighboring Morocco (4:00 p.m., La 1 and World Goal) will not be a short walk for Spain. The team led by Walid Regragui has proven to be so competent that in a group with the second and third classified in Russia 2018 (Croatia and Belgium) it has managed to reach the round of 16 as leader. What the Red did not get – today Tuesday, the Blue, by the way.

Subject, that of the collapse before the Japanese, which does not worry Luis Enrique. “We had ten bad minutes with Japan out of the almost 300 that we have played in the World Cup, in which we would put a remarkable high; I pay attention to the positive, you to the negative”, said the Spanish coach.

Not to worry, Luis Enrique is concerned about “zero” the result, “as much as it sounds utopian.” What worries him is that his team “does things well”, because then, according to him, “the normal thing is to win”. For the Spanish coach, doing things well means providing the opponent with the worst conditions to attack and giving their own forwards the greatest advantages. The idea is so metabolized to the marrow that every Spanish footballer is impervious to being hit by a ball, not even on red alert. Japan made him pay. And there are not a few rivals who have been given the best chances by Spain itself. “There is a clear misinformation about what football is. Praise is not worth it when you win and say that we lost against Japan for not hitting long. No option has been ruled out, if a long ball has to be hit, it is hit, but that interpretation has to be made by the player. I buy the complete pack, it is the football that I like. We are going to continue playing from behind, for better and for worse”.

Luis Enrique through no one doubted that tactically he would be inflexible. It was about evaluating if there are no exceptions when the player faces the abyss. The debate on the advisability of abusing the short game from the goal when the opponent has surrounded him has marked the pace of Spain these days. It has even led to a deep reflection within the group. There will be no capitulation. “Spain”, emphasized his coach, “he will always take risks, even if he is winning”. The Asturian likes to “go for the result in a beautiful way”, which in his opinion implies “training in a way that the player likes”. That is, with the ball as the main support in rehearsals.

Japan, and previously Germany, underlined the line to follow against La Roja, to cover their articulation of the game from the feet of Unai Simón. It’s up to Morocco, a team whose spirits have skyrocketed after the steady move to the round of 16. Until the arrival of Regragui, the shoe party in the locker room was considerable. The therapy of the ex-racinguista has been successful and today it is a harmonious and fluid selection. Regragui has an effective goalkeeper in Sevilla’s Bono. The Moroccan team flies on the sides, with two sharp players like Madrid’s Achraf (PSG) and Mazraoui (Bayern Munich). Sofyan Amrabat, Nordin’s brother, a former Málaga and Leganés player, covers the entire midfield. He is the one who passes the most and the one who interferes the most to the contrary. The Fiorentina pivot is today one of the Moroccans with the most market. Ziyech (Chelsea) and En-Nesyri (Sevilla) are the team’s offensive shuttles, with Abde, the 20-year-old on loan from Barcelona to Osasuna, taking over. Boufal, formerly of Celta (2018-2019 academic year) completes the attack.

In the stands of Education City there will be a thrashing. Morocco estimates about 20,000 followers. Spain, no more than 5,000. “Ours will make more noise,” concluded Luis Enrique. The state of optimism is declared.

