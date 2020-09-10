In Britain, they demand an investigation into the loss of life of 84-year-old Peter Attwood, who lived in Chatham within the English county of Kent. On December 28 final 12 months, the pensioner felt unwell: he had a fever and began coughing. On January 7, he was hospitalized. The docs had been at a loss as to the reason for the sickness, and Peter was getting worse and worse. On January 30, he died in hospital. The reason for loss of life was pneumonia and coronary heart failure.

Nevertheless, the daughter of the deceased achieved exams that confirmed that coronavirus was current within the tissues of her father’s lungs. Medical doctors saved the tissue samples, as they suspected the deceased had asbestosis, a illness brought on by inhalation of asbestos-containing mud. Though the pensioner didn’t cope with asbestos.

The check outcomes had been formally launched by the coroner. Thus, Peter grew to become the primary sufferer of COVID-19 within the UK, though it was nonetheless believed that the coronavirus entered the nation in March.

Based on the publication Daily mailAttwood’s first signs appeared three days earlier than the Chinese language authorities formally knowledgeable the World Well being Group in regards to the outbreak of pneumonia circumstances in Wuhan – from the place the coronavirus then unfold all over the world.

Peter’s daughter Jane Buckland, 46, is assured that China was hiding details about the virus. And what if it weren’t for this lie, her father and lots of different individuals would have survived.

Jane herself additionally suffered a viral sickness simply earlier than Christmas final 12 months – however in a milder type. And her 18-year-old daughter Megan obtained sick on January 10. Buckland is assured that they’d the coronavirus – though exams weren’t but finished at the moment, so this can’t be stated with absolute certainty.

“I went to Christmas events, hugged and kissed individuals … If I knew that we may probably unfold a lethal virus, issues can be totally different,” says the girl.

Not solely has Peter Attwood not been to China, however he has by no means left his homeland. Jane fears that she may infect her father.

In Might, the President of the USA Donald Trump openly accuses China of hiding data on coronavirus…

