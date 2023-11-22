He return duel of the quarterfinals of the Nations League Concacaf between Mexico and Honduras distinguished itself for its intensity and its controversies. Edson Álvarez’s goal, at minute 90+11, generated great anger in the Catracho team environment because the referee had added only nine minutes.
As if that were not enough, two Honduran players were sent off: Enrique Facussé at 90+13, after insulting the whistler after the Mexican goal, and Denil Maldonado at 115, after an excessive force tackle on César ‘Chino’ Huerta.
The penalty shootout was not free of irregularities and controversies. In the first instance, the goal where the shots would be taken had to be changed due to damage caused by the rain.
One of the most memorable postcards of that sui generis match occurred at the moment when César Huerta had to take his penalty. The Pumas player had to repeat the charge on him twice as goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar went ahead on both occasions.
On the second occasion, the referee admonished him and the Mexican soccer players asked him to show the red card to the Honduran goalkeeper due to the accumulation of two yellow cards. However, Salvadoran Iván Barton did not send off the Catracho goalkeeper.
Referee analyst Marco Antonio Rodríguez ‘Chiquimarco’ indicated through his networks that, according to the regulations, warnings in the penalty shootout do not accumulate with those obtained during the previous 120 minutes.
