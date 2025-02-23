The most 4,000 workers who make up the agency staff State Tax Administration (AEAT) in Catalonia they have lived for months with the uncertainty of not knowing what the future will hold. Their expectations began to stagger in July 2024 … When the PSC and ERC reached a pre -agreement for the investiture of Salvador Illa that included “the progressive assumption by the Tax Agency of Catalonia (ATC) of the management, collection, liquidation, inspection and availability of all taxes supported in Catalonia” and that he anticipated that «the assumption of these skills will require the human media transfermaterial, economic and technological ».

The political pact not only compromised the function they played, in anticipating the assignment of the ATC of the tasks that the Tax Agency has been doing to date in Catalonia, but also opened the door to a possible massive transfer of officials From the Tax Agency to the Generalitat.

«The initial feeling was of concern, but the restlessness increased much more when the minister of the Treasury said in Congress that the agreement would be fulfilled in its literalness, ”admits Miguel Ángel, technician of the inspection area of ​​the Special Delegation of Catalonia. The minister, in effect, made this statement in search of an impossible balance between supporting from the central government the agreement reached by PSC and ERC in Catalonia and sliding to public opinion that its literalness was not as serious as it was intended to show and that in no case endorsed a quota system for Catalonia, which was the debate of the moment.

The echo in the template of Catalonia was not, apparently, the expected one. «The months have passed and what we see is that no guideline, no instruction, has occurred, and begins to grow the feeling that all this is political noise And that will continue more or less the same, ”says Miguel Ángel.

In search of an exit

«It is true that There was a panic phase And that now people are quieter, ”admits Ana, who works in the collection area of ​​the emblematic headquarters of the Special Delegation of Catalonia, in the Plaza del Dr. Letamendi. She is Catalan, but does not want to lose the status of the State’s official. «There are many colleagues who are asking for any destination that comes out in the panels (the system to opt for places in other destinations) to get out of here as soon as possible and that does not affect the decision that could be made on a personnel transfer ».

The agency’s structure in Catalonia sE historically covers with officials from other origin that in many cases they have had the territory as their first destination and that they aspire to return to their places of origin after a more or less long period there. «There are colleagues who had the idea of ​​staying in Barcelona for a few years until the square they wanted and that The application has precipitated of other destinations before the uncertainty of whether there will be a transfer of competences and personnel to the Generalitat; There are also retired, ”admits Antonio, an official of the IRPF management area in Barcelona.

The officials who have agreed to speak with ABC complain about the lack of information, that the hacienda messages have not clarified the situation and that this silence has given an uncertainty to an uncertainty that has pushed some to make the decision to leave even when they had some roots in Catalonia in fear that they decide their future for them.

«This situation It involves very high damage», Pedro laments, a farm inspector who performs his work in the Special Delegation of Catalonia. «When you access this body you do it with a vocation of public service and with the intention of developing a professional career, that if there is a process of transfer to the Generalitat it will be truncated. But there are also many people who have family and roots in Catalonia, but who wants to continue working at the Tax Agency state, which is what they prepared and approved an opposition. What is said is that although we were offered better conditions, people would like to continue here.

The appreciation is not irrelevant. The officials consulted recognize that their Catalan companions and even some of other territories house the expectation that a transfer to the Generalitat came accompanied by an improvement of salary conditionsespecially at the lowest levels.

A step back

Pedro acknowledges that since this debate opened he lives between restlessness and stupor. «I can’t find a reasonable justification For this process. Fragment the agency will not improve the service that taxpayers receive, the only motivation can only be to comply with a political pact ».

The perception that the Transfer of fiscal powers to Catalonia would be harmfulvery agitated in the political debate, it is generalized among the agency’s staff regardless of their level and position. Susana, official of the Office of the Tax Agency in Lleida, considers that this full assumption of the powers of the state agency is not feasible. «I don’t think the ministry lends itself to doing something so far -fetched. It is said happily but it is impossible to assume everything we do from one year to another; This would demand many years ».

«It seems to me almost impossible for ATC to assume alone Even the rental campaign. It does not have the media, ”says Miguel Ángel, from the inspection area. “What cannot be done is to play with something as serious as the control of taxpayers information and tax collection,” he concludes.