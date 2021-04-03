The spread of the idea of ​​a single platform in the creation of military equipment for the Ground Forces in the field of military shipbuilding can become a “revolution in the development of shipbuilding”, writes in the “Military-Industrial Courier” Deputy President for Information Policy of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences (RARAN), Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov.

Thus, the expert reacted to the “boom in the design business” of aircraft carriers and universal amphibious assault ships (UDC) observed in Russia. In particular, the specialist drew attention to the existence of the Varan project proposed by the Nevsky Design Bureau (PKB), which, according to the author, involves the creation of a “universal platform for ships of two classes – UDC and a light aircraft carrier”.

According to the Deputy President of RARAN, “given the relatively small displacement of the ship and the large air group, there will be no room for strike weapons,” therefore, “most likely, the ship will be equipped only with self-defense means.” According to Sivkov, under unfavorable conditions, a real American aircraft carrier may turn out to be the enemy of the Varan, the strike of which the Russian ship will be able to withstand by means of air defense systems – “collective defense of escort and self-defense ships [российского легкого] aircraft carrier “.

The Doctor of Military Sciences is sure that the Varana air group is unlikely to be capable of sinking an American aircraft carrier of the Nimitz type, but it will prove to be “quite effective” against “similar aircraft carriers” in France and Great Britain, as well as Japanese destroyers-helicopter carriers.

In January, the American magazine Forbes wrote that Russian shipyards have still not recovered from the post-Soviet collapse, as a result of which modern Russia is not building large ships, but much smaller frigates and corvettes, as well as submarines.

Thus, the publication commented message TASS, which appeared in the same month, dedicated to the projects of the Nevsky Design Bureau, in particular the Varan universal naval ship (UMK), capable of accommodating 24 multipurpose aircraft, six helicopters and up to 20 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Reacting to the Forbes publication, the former first deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Igor Kasatonov said that the lack of construction of new aircraft carriers in Russia is due to the fact that there is no need for this, and not because the country is unable to create such ships.