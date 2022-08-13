Last Friday, France Football magazine published the list of nominees for the highest individual award, the Golden Ball, but also for the rest of the prizes that are awarded. The criteria have been modified and adjusted for this new edition, seeking to achieve a simpler and faster election for each of the corresponding winners. Next, we will review all the lists.
The Kopa Trophy, created in 2018, is an award that recognizes the best player under 21 years of age. Gavi is the youngest on the list at just 18 years old. His great season at Barça may be worthy of the award that his teammate has won Pedri in 2021.
The ten nominees for the ‘Kopa Trophy’: Karim Adeyemi, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Gavi, Ryan Gravenberch, Nuno Mendes, Jamal Musiala, Josko Gvardiol, Bukayo Saka, and Florian Wirtz.
Goalkeepers have their own award, the Yashine Trophy. The most outstanding goalkeeper would undoubtedly be Thibaut Courtois due to his impressive performance. Important names such as Manuel Neuer and Alisson of Liverpool are also on the list.
The ten nominees for the ‘Yashine Trophy’: Yassine Bounou, Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Mike Maignan, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Kevin Trapp, and Hugo Lloris.
Since 2018, the prestigious French publication has also awarded the women’s Ballon d’Or to the best player. FC Barcelona has four candidates who represent the best soccer player in the world. Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Assisat Oshoala Y Fridolina Rolfö they will have a chance to win.
The women nominated for Golden Ball: Selma Bacha, Fridolina Rolfö, Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Christiane Endler, Lena Oberdorf, Kadidiatou Diani, Catarina Macario, Alexia Putellas, Alexandra Popp, Aitana Bonmatí, Wendie Renard, Alex Morgan, Beth Mead, Asisat Oshoala, Marie- Antoinette Katoto, Millie Bright, Trinity Rodman and Ada Hegerberg.
The 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or: Thibaut Courtois (real Madrid), Rafael Leao (Milan), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Joshua Kimmich (bayern), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Vinicius (real Madrid), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Luis Diaz (Liverpool), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karim Benzema (real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Heung-Min Son (Tottenham), Casemiro (real Madrid), Riyadh Mahrez (Manchester City), Mike Maignan (Milan), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Sadio Mane (bayern), Sébastien Haller (Dortmund), Luka modric (real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Dusan Vlahović (Juventus), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), João Cancelo (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Erling Haland (Manchester City).
That would be the complete list of the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or, the surprise? No this Leo Messi! The results will be known on October 17.
