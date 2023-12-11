2023 is ending and the different organizations are beginning to deliver their nominees for the different awards. On this occasion, the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) has announced its nominees for the best coach of the year award and there are many surprises in this list that have caught the attention of everyone and everyone.
It is worth mentioning that the last winner of this award is Lionel Scaloni for his performance in the Qatar World Cup and that performance throughout the entire calendar year is taken into account.
Below we present the 15 coaches who can win the award:
The best candidate to win this award since he managed to lift the treble (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League). The Spaniard has had his team at the best possible level throughout 2023 where he had an impressive streak in the English league.
The former midfielder has managed to create a spectacular project at Arsenal where he has put the Gunners in the middle of the limelight in English football with a very offensive style of play.
Talented former Spanish player who is taking his first steps as a coach in exotic places for the common European football team in Slovenia and has now managed to get his first experience in France with Ligue 2 Giorodins Bourdeaux.
After a good experience in Qatari football, he managed to return the LaLiga title to Barcelona with a very good performance both defensively and offensively despite not having a good campaign in the UEFA Champions League.
He did not manage to win the Series because an impressive Napoli appeared and dominated the championship from start to finish but his team finished in second position. The highlight is that he reached the UEFA Champions League final.
His team was the protagonist in Serie A and had a very outstanding season in the Champions League where it reached the semifinals but fell to its longtime rival.
He began 2023 as the coach of Napoli, which ended up being crowned champion in Serie A after many years. He has now closed this calendar year by coaching Italy and qualifying them for EURO 2024.
Real Madrid experienced an irregular season in which they only managed to lift the Copa del Rey while in LaLiga and the Champions League they fought until the end in both competitions.
He is the current coach of Fluminense, which became champion of America for the first time in its history after defeating Boca while he was chosen as the interim coach of the Brazilian National Team.
He went through Botafogo, where he had a huge campaign that did not end in the best way in part because the Portuguese coach left for Saudi Arabia to coach Al-Nassr.
He led Boca to the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores with a very good campaign in this tournament. His performance in the local tournament ended up forcing him to leave his position after the summit event.
The North American has created a true dynasty in the MLS at the helm of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) where the Los Angeles team has managed to lift multiple MLS Cups for the first time in its history.
The Argentine is the ideologist of a very competitive team such as LDU de Quito that managed to win, once again, an international title after winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2023.
The Swiss coach has managed to get into the great history of one of the most important teams in African football, such as Al-Ahly from Egypt, which managed to win the Champions League on that continent.
Despite not having had the best performance in the Premier League (he managed to save himself recently), the Scot got into this list for having won the UEFA Conference League with West Ham, being the Hammers' first international title in almost 50 years. years.
