2022 is coming to an end and the nominees for the awards granted by FIFA among the best players on the soccer planet are beginning to be known. Archers who do not receive many individual recognitions in this style of awards are also found in a separate section. In addition, taking into account that it was a World Cup year, the importance of these was even greater.
Next, we present the candidates to win the award “The Best” among the archers:
The best goalkeeper in the Premier League with Liverpool but could not stand out in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with Verdeamarela,
A wall throughout Morocco’s surprise campaign in Qatar 2022 in what was a consecration tournament for him.
He could not do anything in the early elimination of his team from the World Cup but he stood out, and a lot, with Real Madrid in the conquest of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022.
The best goalkeeper of the Qatar 2022 World Cup who had impressive saves in the round of 16 and against France in the final. He also saved 2 penalties in the definition against the Netherlands.
A true wall that became known during this World Cup in Qatar 2022 where he was the great figure of the Croatian team against Japan and Brazil in penalty shootouts and with fantastic performances especially against the South Americans.
He was not part of the French runner-up squad in Qatar 2022 but his arrival elevated AC Milan in Serie A to become champions again after a long time.
The German goalkeeper was one of the few notable players of the Bavarian campaign in Qatar 2022 and has been the best in the Bundesliga for years.
They are all goalkeepers who play for the best clubs and national teams in the world at a very high level weekend after weekend and anyone is deserving of this important award given by FIFA.
