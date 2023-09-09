Mexico begins to fully navigate the campaign for the 2024 presidential elections. Nine months before the polls, the nominations of Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez as candidates have given the starting signal in the quest to reach the National Palace. The National Regeneration Movement (Morena) will measure its electoral weight, this time without Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the ballot. You will also have the challenge of solving the affair with Marcelo Ebrard, who distanced himself from the party after being defeated internally, without losing the support of his followers. While the Broad Front for Mexico, which brings together almost all the opposition parties, will have to reverse all the polls that until now show the president’s party as the favorite. Citizen Movement, the only opposition that has distanced itself, must still define the name of who will represent it in 2024, and if it opens the door for the former chancellor to compete in his name.

The first days with the two candidates already defined marked the pace of what is to come. Sheinbaum has spent the hours since she won the party poll trying to define not only her future, but that of the entire political movement. López Obrador handed him the baton this week, and with it, the responsibility of defining what happens behind closed doors in the next electoral cycle. His biggest problem now is Ebrard, whom he called this Thursday to join his ranks, despite the controversial phrase launched by the former chancellor in a private meeting before his collaborators: “We are not going to submit to that lady”. The former Secretary of Foreign Affairs has said he will take a few days to analyze his possible scenarios and that it will be next Monday when he will make the decision with his team. Sheinbaum will have weight in what happens with Morena, but also with his allies, the Green Party and the Labor Party, who plan to go together next year.

Meanwhile, the glory days for Sheinbaum have begun, and so have the campaign days. The former head of the capital’s government shared a video on social networks this Friday in which she thanked her followers for their support. “We are the fight for rights,” she began by saying. “We are a single movement, plural but in harmony, we are a single feeling, who have shouted with all our hearts, it is an honor to be with Obrador,” she read the message, with hints towards all sides. The message ends with her name and her new position: transformation defense coordinator, the euphemism they use to mention the candidate without being sanctioned by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Earlier, Sheinbaum had shared a song “that seems” by Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel. “I had never heard it, is it unpublished? Plus it’s called Mexico is Everything,” he commented in his tweet. The message was taken up by his main contender. Gálvez quoted the tweet and responded: “It doesn’t seem like it, it’s Juan Gabriel! “It is an unreleased album that they released yesterday dedicated to cities that touched their hearts the most.” “I would love it for a jingle, but surely the rights are very expensive.” The opposition senator was named presidential candidate last Sunday by the Va por México alliance, which brings together the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). Already fully immersed in the campaign, Gálvez measures every step she takes. This week she took advantage of social networks to comment on the transfer of the baton from López Obrador, “as if he were an emperor,” to Sheinbaum. “The Presidency is not inherited with an Imperial Scepter,” she launched in a video.

Between back and forth messages, the fight for next year’s presidential election has taken over everything these days. That is why some representatives of the Citizen Movement have complained that the leadership has been left at a disadvantage because it is the only party that has not yet defined its candidate. The orange party had announced months ago that they would comply with the electoral calendar established by law, and would avoid launching tricks to elect their representatives ahead of time, as the other two groups did. That wait is now starting to play tricks on him. For now, the next big challenge he has in his field is to define whether his future will be linked to former chancellor Ebrard.

The campaign does not officially begin until the end of November, according to the dates established by the INE. The next few months will be key to defining all the other candidates that will be part of the largest elections in the history of Mexico. In addition to the Presidency, the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, nine governorships – among them, the Government of Mexico City -, state Congresses, hundreds of municipal presidencies, and thousands of councilors and unions will be renewed. The rules will also have to define the way in which the budgets will be managed, a discussion that is expected to be arduous due to the opposition’s claims that Sheinbaum has “all the resources” of the Mexican State. On Gálvez’s side, however, some of the country’s most important businessmen have stopped. The days of electoral struggle have begun.

