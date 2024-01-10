This year's Hollywood awards season has been somewhat disrupted by the two strikes that devastated the industry in the summer and fall: first the screenwriters' strike, which lasted almost five months, from May to September, and then the actors' strike, four months between July and November. Both left the sector trembling and California with losses of $5 billion, with projects that never went ahead and thousands of jobs lost. The strength of the strikes made people fear the key time in which all the awards are presented, which starts in January with the Golden Globes and ends in March with the Oscars; In fact, the Emmys, which are handed out earlier, in September, have been moved to mid-January this year. The blood did not reach the river and finally the strikes ended with favorable agreements for all parties. Now, the final point is put by the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, which has just announced the nominations for its awards. Everything returns to its normal course.

The actors – the union is made up of 160,000 – have voted in 15 categories, both film and television. The films that receive the most nominations are Barbie and Oppenheimerwith four each, followed by The Moon Killers and American Fictionwith three. Those who remain, Poor creatures, Master, Nyad and The color purple They have two each. In series, Succession monopolizes five options. After, The Bear, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso They have four; Barry, The Morning Show and Row three; and Abbott School, The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, two each. Penelope Cruz gives it to Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann, her only nomination, in this case as best supporting actress for her role as Laura Ferrari. She will compete in that category with Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The color purple), Jodie Foster (Nyad) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Those who stay), which just won the Golden Globe.

The nominations are very similar to those of past Globes, and to those taking place during the awards season. Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy, Robert de Niro, Ryan Gosling… are in the film categories, although in this case, in addition to Cruz, Sterling K. Brown also enters for American Fictionwhile the actresses of Secrets of a scandalJulianne Moore and Natalie Portman, are left out.

On television, where limited series, drama and comedy are awarded, there are a few more variations, as they enter strongly Barry and stay out Just murders in the building. The cast of Succession she takes home four ballots: one for best drama actress for Sarah Snook and three out of five for best drama actor, for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfayden. These last two, and also Snook, won the Golden Globe last Sunday. They will compete again against Billy Crudup in The Morning Show and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us.

Actors Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, with their Golden Globes for their roles in the series 'Succession', on January 7, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

ALLISON DINNER (EFE)

These awards, when honoring actors, have some categories that others do not have. For example, to better extras. Here, as far as films are nominated Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Wick 4 and Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1; in series Ahsoka, Barry, Bronca, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. The entire cast of series and movies is also nominated. On television there are two categories: drama, with The Crown, The Golden Age, The Last of Us, The Morning Show and Succession; and the comedy, with Abbott School, Barry, The Bear, Ted Lasso and Just murders in the building. In cinema they are nominated Barbie, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, The Color Purple and The assassins of the moon.

This is the thirtieth edition of the awards, which each year honor a performer for their career. This year the winner is the actress, singer and director Barbra Streisand, 81 years old, with six decades in the world of acting behind her and winner of two Oscars, ten Grammys and five Emmys, among others, as well as a brand new author of a great biography of 1,000 pages. “Forever, since she was a little girl sitting at Loew's Kings Theater in Brooklyn [Nueva York], she dreamed of being one of those actresses she saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world she could only imagine. Despite being an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. “This award is really meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I admire so much,” Streisand said in a statement released by the union.

The awards will be held at eight in the afternoon (Pacific time; five in the morning, Spanish peninsular time) on February 24 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles (California, USA) and can be seen live on Netflix.

