Nokia cell phones have earned the reputation of being ‘indestructible’ due to their high durability and resistance. This reputation was acquired by the Finnish manufacturer for its older models. However, the feature is still in force in the brand, with the recent launch of Nokia XR21.

Nokia XR21 It is the new modern lamp, since it offers us superior durability and is ideal to be the best adventure companion by resisting impacts, water, dust and high temperatures.

This equipment promises to be ultra-durable, because in addition to having an extended three-year warranty for greater confidence, the cell phone has IP69K certification that guarantees maximum resistance even in complicated situations.

Features of the Nokia XR21

Screen: 6.49″ FullHD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (64MP, 8MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4,800 mAh with 33W fast charge

Operating system: Android 12

Price: $11,200.00 pesos

Nokia XR21 does not pretend to be an elegant or very aesthetic smartphone, since it is focused on being a resident device and, therefore, it gives us a robust body with wide frames.

XR21 has considerable weight compared to other equipment in the same market segment. However, it is an amazing option if you have an adventurous spirit.

As Nokia comments on its page, the device is resistant to temperatures between -20 ° and 55 ° and withstood the pressure of a 100-bar water jet, which is higher than a fire hose jet.