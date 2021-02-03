The recent arrival of the mid-range Nokia 3.4 and 2.4 is now joined by a new model for the entry segment, the Nokia 1.4, which is presented as the smallest and most economical model of this family, maintaining a large screen, a fairly similar internal configuration, and other additions that are more difficult to find in the low range such as the fingerprint sensor.

Specifications Nokia 1.4

Operating system Android 10 Go screen 6.51 inch LCD screen Resolution HD +: 1440 x 720 pixels and 20: 9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 (x4 Cortex-A53 @ 1.3GHz) Memory 1 or 3 GB of RAM Storage 16 or 32 GB of storage Frontal camera 5 MP Rear camera Dual configuration:

·8 MP

·2 MP macro Battery 4,000 mAh Others microUSB, 3.5 mm jack, rear fingerprint reader Dimensions 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69 mm Weight 195 grams Price From 99 euros

Keeping the same design of your family, we find a simple mobile both in design and features, with a 6.5-inch screen on which a notch in the shape of a drop of water will stand out and a small lower frame on which the front camera and the brand logo will rest respectively.

As for its rear panel, we will find the pleasant surprise of a textured finish that will help us maintain a better grip, something especially remarkable when we meet a small fingerprint reader under the main camera setup, a first in the Nokia 1 series.

Although undoubtedly the most remarkable aspects of the Nokia 1.4 will undoubtedly be its internal components. And is that this phone works with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 as its predecessor, offering a slightly increased configuration of up to 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. With regard to software, the fact that HMD has opted for Android 10 out of the boxAlthough Nokia assures that the phone is ready for Android 11, so the update should not take too long to implement.

Finally, when it comes to your battery, we will once again have a large capacity of 4,000 mAh, which according to the company, will offer us up to two days with a single charge.

Availability and price

Now available on the brand’s website, the Nokia 1.4 comes in three internal configurations and three color variants (Fjord Blue, Charcoal Black and Dusk Violet), and tremendously low prices that will start from 99 euros.