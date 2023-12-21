Under the title The exegesis We are presented with the most personal Philip K. Dick, a manic and obsessive guy who turned paranoia into literature of anticipation.

Gifted with extreme sensitivity, and with a certain tendency towards the invisible side, Dick related the world of subatomic particles with various forms of mystical experience. For this reason, his daily testimony is a delirium where religions intersect with quantum physics, as well as Eastern philosophy with the force of gravity and the I Ching curving space. If ever anyone came close to a Theory of Everything, it was not a scientist, but a science fiction author named Philip K. Dick.

It is not a joke. Because in all this gibberish that is his diary, the lucidity with which Dick deals with issues related to quantum physics and the noise of the world that gives rise to scientific laws stands out. Philip K. Dick's exegesis has just been edited by Minotauro, respecting the original edition by Pamela Jackson and Jonathan Lethem. The translation into Spanish is by Juan Pascual Martínez Fernández and its pages are a juicy example of how the nature of reality perceived from a transversal path illuminated by phosphenes can be questioned.

In one of his entries appears the letter he wrote to literary critic Peter Fitting, where Philip K. Dick declares that “the universe is moving backwards.” To argue such a statement, he cites the piece published by the Hungarian scientist Arthur Koestler in the magazine Harper's in July 1974 with the title “Order in disorder”, a study in which Koestler writes about the process that the Universe goes through starting from primordial chaos. Based on this premise, Dick uses the concept of tachyons, that is, hypothetical subatomic particles that move at superluminal speed, to theorize about their movement.

According to Dick, tachyons move in the opposite direction and bring us from the future a series of information that only people with an extreme degree of sensitivity are able to capture. According to what he wrote in his diaries, Dick was among those people and, like his cat and the other animals, he was able to capture the information from the tachyons before they disintegrated. In fact, he used this information to argue his fables.

His disconnection from reality led him to think that tachyons exist and that they interact with ordinary matter without violating the principle of causality. All in all, it is curious to see how Dick was nourished by scientific theories, interpreting them in his own way to get closer to connecting the fundamental physical interactions in a Theory of Everything; a combination of speculations that helped him write works of fiction where he anticipated the dehumanization of our species due to technology.

To put it this way, Philip K. Dick's diaries are an example of an impure mixture of the three pure forms of knowledge: science, art and revelation.

