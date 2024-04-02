The extreme right is no longer the loudest voice in the Cortes. And not only because it has lost interpreters who in the previous legislature starred performances as scandalous as the now misguided Macarena Olona. Vox's new main actors have less punch and have been surpassed by a PP whose iconic brand is its spokesperson in Congress. His name is Miguel Tellado and he is capable of starting the day before the TVE cameras comparing Pedro Sánchez's ultimatum to renew the Judiciary in one month with which ETA launched before murdering a kidnapped person.

The rather phlegmatic and little given to ideological combat Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, went for the jugular of the PP representative Lorena Guerra, this Tuesday in the Senate: “You and Vox were blood brothers and now you are also brothers of program and attitude.” Planas thus reproached the Popular Party for its “frantic activism” to incite rural protests against the European Green Deal, signed by the major political forces of the EU, the center-right among them. Shortly before, Guerra had emulated the anti-environmental jargon of the ultras by accusing the Government of practicing an “eco-radical” policy.

The popular ones returned from Easter with their fighting spirit intact and resumed parliamentary activity in the Senate again with their loudspeakers at full volume. There in the Upper House the PP is now preparing its way of the cross for the proposed amnesty law, which will experience its first season next Monday with an extraordinary session of the Commission of the Autonomous Communities, through which the barons of the Autonomous Communities will parade one by one. PP – it will be the second time – to ratify its indignation at Sánchez's pacts with the independence movement.

The other major axis of the opposition strategy of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and his followers continues to be Koldo case, somewhat lacking in news for days but that the popular ones squeeze and squeeze tirelessly. And despite the fact that they had to postpone some of their questions in the control session in the Senate, because the Government alleged that not all the ministers were available. The PP was able to return to the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, whom she has long forgotten and whom she asked about whether Sánchez's resignation from new Budgets could harm employment. The news of the day did not contribute much to the efforts of the popular after learning that Spain is about to surpass the historical record of 21 million Social Security affiliates. So her spokesperson in the Senate, Alicia García, sought refuge in the safe: more Koldo.

García climbed one more step in the chain of deductions that the PP is displaying in its attempt to demonstrate that the entire PSOE, from top to bottom, is corrupt. And not only the PSOE: also the leader of Sumar, the popular spokesperson argued, “she is hiding the corruption plot” with a “complicit silence.” Díaz answered her, paraphrasing her famous parliamentary catchphrase: “I'm not going to give you one piece of information, I'm going to give you ten.” They were all to demonstrate the good progress of employment and lead to a conclusion: “I would like the good news for my country not to be bad news for the opposition.”

The icing on the cake with which the PP has been trying to convince Spain for two weeks that Sánchez, in addition to all the things that have been heard about him in recent years, is corrupt, was still missing: the professional relationship of his wife, Begoña Gómez, with Air Europa, rescued by the Government during the pandemic. Through that terrain, Senator Francisco Martín Bernabé appeared riding with all the vigor to talk about “César's wife”, “Begoña and Pedro”, and launch an accusatory statement adorned with expressions such as “marital collusion” or “marital influence peddling”. ”. And to culminate with a metaphor: “There is a real case of corruption in the very bed of power of the PSOE.” The Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, this time avoided the helpful counterattack of 'and you more' and dedicated himself to exposing that the PSOE demands responsibilities from its own when a case arises while the PP “attacks the prosecutors who investigate ”. Regarding Sánchez's wife, Bolaños replied amid protests from the popular bench: “What miserable words to try to muddy honest people from the president's family environment!”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

And Vox? Well, he tried to make himself heard with one of his classics, the denunciation of irregular immigration. But the noise now resides elsewhere. And not even the extreme right can compete with him.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_