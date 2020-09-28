Azerbaijani soldiers during fighting on September 28, 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh (HANDOUT / AZERBAIJANI DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory the size of half of Corsica, bordered by mountains, located in the south of Azerbaijan and very close to Armenia. We are precisely in the south of the Caucasus, a region bordered to the west by the Black Sea, to the east by the Caspian Sea.

In 1991, with the fall of the Soviet empire, Nagorno-Karabakh (populated mainly by Christian Armenians), declared its independence at the cost of a bloody war: more than 30,000 dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Today Nagorno-Karabakh operates like any other state, with a capital, a parliament of around thirty deputies … except that it is not recognized by the United Nations. In terms of international law, he is still part of Azerbaijan, a predominantly Shiite country, which regularly tries to regain control of its former separatist province, supported by Armenia.

The various protagonists of the conflict, strongly nationalist, are in a logic of ultra-militarization: despite the ceasefire signed in 1994, the war continues in dotted lines on one of the most militarized and most “volatile” borders. Eurasia, with Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers who constantly watch and shoot at each other almost daily. Clashes kill around thirty people on both sides of the front line every year.

Already in July, fatal clashes broke out on the border between the two former Soviet republics.

Why did hostilities suddenly resume on Sunday, September 27? Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of having started hostilities.

In any case, a large-scale offensive was launched in the early hours by the Azeri army against Nagorno-Karabakh, with fighter planes, tanks and combat drones. The capital, Stepanakert, was bombed, several villages were reportedly taken back, artillery fire was still being heard this morning.

But it is also a war of disinformation, each side claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on the other: it is impossible to say how many deaths there are precisely. At least thirty … with military and civilian casualties. And the fighting continued this Monday morning.

Turkey sends more than 300 jihadist mercenaries to Azerbaijan https://t.co/BdnHSS28QI pic.twitter.com/ub0uM78epR – News from Armenia (@armenews_NAM) September 27, 2020

Azerbaijan declared martial law and Armenia declared general mobilization, calling on all male volunteers to go to the front. Rekindling border tensions is also a way of strengthening national unity around a historic enemy … and of making people forget the economic crisis.

This conflict is also a proxy war between two great regional powers: behind the puppet republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, there is Armenia, but also Russia (and to a lesser extent Iran); behind Azerbaijan there is Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said his government supported Azerbaijan after deadly fighting erupted between Azerbaijani forces and the Armenian-backed breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh pic.twitter.com/o5iDqFZ5ur – Middle East Eye Fr (@MiddleEastEyeFr) September 27, 2020

Turkey has made Azerbaijan its main ally in the Caucasus: the country, ruled for thirty years with an iron fist by the same family, is largely Turkish-speaking and rich in immense oil reserves. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also promised yesterday to help Baku “with all (his) means” in front of “aggression“from Armenia.

Armenia denounced on Sunday a Turkish “interference” in the conflict. The two countries, marked by the genocide of the First World War, no longer have relations. Yerevan, on the other hand, can avail itself of the support of Russia, which notably has a military base on its territory and acts as regional arbiter. But play a murky game, delivering weapons … to both countries.

The worst-case scenario would obviously be for the two great powers to openly enter into conflict, raising the risk of a conflagration in the South Caucasus.

Like the UN, Moscow very quickly called for an immediate end to hostilities, followed by Paris and Washington.

The United Nations Secretary-General @antonioguterres is extremely concerned over the fresh resumption of hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

More: https://t.co/X3rQJA3aKF pic.twitter.com/BORlHHkV2h – UN Armenia (@UNArmenia) September 27, 2020

France, Russia and the United States, which have assumed a role of mediator within the Minsk Group supposed to lead the peace negotiations, must above all try to avoid war today.