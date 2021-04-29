Dubai (Union)

Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the charity auction «the noblest number» in support of the campaign of 100 million meals, the largest in the region to feed food in 30 countries, will be held in Ramadan, tomorrow evening Saturday May 1 at nine o’clock Evening UAE time at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

The charity auction, which displays a series of distinctive numbers for vehicle and mobile phone plates whose proceeds go to support the “100 Million Meals” campaign, is being organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives in cooperation with Emirates Auctions, and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority and the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company, Etisalat. ».

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is attending the “noblest number” charity auction that supports the campaign of 100 million meals, as well as a number of officials, charitable and humanitarian work leaders, business community figures and economic actors attending. The “Noble Number” charity auction for the distinguished numbers allocates all its proceeds to the campaign of 100 million meals, in order to support its efforts in providing food aid to the needy and hungry in 30 countries in four continents and feeding food during the holy month of Ramadan.

The charity auction displays a set of distinctive vehicle license plate numbers in Dubai, most notably the distinctive single plate number AA9 in addition to three distinct binary numbers U31, T38 and E51.

The auction also displays five distinct mobile numbers from Etisalat, namely 0569999999, 0569999993, 0549999993, 0565555556 and 0545555558, which are expected to achieve high numbers in the auction due to their largely similarity.

Bidding on a unique number can contribute to feeding the hungry in entire villages, as an innovative way to contribute to charitable and humanitarian work that preserves dignities and achieves goals by supporting the needy.

The charity auction opens an additional option to contribute to the initiative organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.