The Charitable Distinguished Figures Auction “Noble No.” organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, on the “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, achieved 50.45 million dirhams, providing 50.45 million meals, The outcome of four distinctive vehicle license plate numbers and five distinct mobile phone numbers, with charitable proceeds going to support the 100 million meals campaign, the largest in the region, to feed food in 30 countries on four continents during the holy month of Ramadan.

The charity auction, which witnessed the breaking of the second most expensive plate composite in the world, coincided with the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work corresponding to the 19th of Ramadan, again the values ​​of giving, giving, giving relief and helping the needy, which was dedicated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the founding fathers in the approach of The UAE has become a model for charitable and humanitarian work without distinction between race, religion, or geographic region.

The “Noble No.” charity auction in support of the campaign of 100 million meals was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Abdullah Salem Al Manea, Director General of “Etisalat” in Dubai region, and a number of businessmen, economic figures, and charitable and humanitarian work leaders in the business community.

The charity auction was organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with “Emirates Auction” and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority and the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company, “Etisalat”.

The noblest number for a noble cause ..

The charitable auction for the distinguished figures allocates all of its proceeds to the noble cause embodied by the 100 million meals campaign aiming to provide food support and feed food during the blessed month of Ramadan to the needy and hungry in 30 countries in four continents, while opening the door for everyone to contribute to the UAE society, which embodied the established values ​​of giving that it established. The wise leadership of the state, by providing all the required contributions to provide 100 million meals thanks to the donations that flowed into the 100 million meals campaign until it achieved its full goal within the first ten days only after its launch.

The charity auction presented a group of distinctive vehicle plate numbers in Dubai, the most prominent of which was the unique single plate number AA9, in addition to three distinct binary numbers U31, T38 and E51.

– The attendees donated.

While the total proceeds of the nine special numbers for vehicle license plates and mobile phone numbers amounted to 48.5 million dirhams, a number of attendees donated to the charity auction to raise its total proceeds to 50.45 million dirhams.

– The second most expensive number in the world.

The distinguished single number AA9 achieved a value of 38 million dirhams in the “Noble No.” auction, becoming the second most expensive number in the world to be sold in the public auction, after an enthusiastic bid in which the attendees competed to acquire the distinguished number and allocate its price to support the 100 million meals initiative that provides food support. From the UAE to the needy in 30 countries in the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe and South America during the holy month of Ramadan.

The other three distinct even numbers for vehicle plates achieved significant amounts of 2.6 million dirhams for the U31 plate number, 2.8 million dirhams for the T38 plate number, and 2.45 million dirhams for the E51 plate number.

Mobile numbers.

The auction witnessed the presentation of four distinctive mobile numbers from Etisalat, namely 0569999999, 0569999993, 0549999993, 0565555556, and 0545555558 that witnessed active bids by the participants due to the similarity of their numbers.

The number 0569999999 achieved the amount of 3 million dirhams, while the mobile number 0569999993 achieved the amount of 150 thousand dirhams, and the number 0549999993 achieved the amount of 100 thousand dirhams, and the number 0565555556 achieved the amount of 260 thousand dirhams, and the number 0545555558 recorded the amount of 130 thousand dirhams.

An additional method.

A series of charitable auctions in support of the 100 million meals campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the Emirates Auctions and Mobi International provide an additional means for philanthropists and philanthropists to support charitable and humanitarian work aimed at providing food aid to millions of needy people in the form of food parcels that reach their beneficiaries in 30 countries.

A unique number of rent, a rare artwork or a global leader’s collection can contribute to providing millions of meals to those who deserve it within the communities most in need covered by the “100 Million Meals” campaign.

The Charity Special Numbers Auction is in addition to the four main donation options provided by the 100 Million Meals Campaign since its launch, including the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae; The campaign’s call center is on the toll-free number 8004999 and the bank account designated for the campaign at Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815201), and by sending the word “meal” in English by SMS to specific numbers displayed on the campaign website, to My Networks Du or Etisalat in the United Arab Emirates.

Fast distribution.

The distribution of food support that does not distinguish between race, religion or geographic region among the thirty countries covered by the 100 Million Meals Campaign has been launched since the first days of the month of Ramadan to include individuals and needy families who are beneficiaries of the campaign and those entitled to food support in lower-income communities and refugee and displaced persons camps.

The 100 Million Meals campaign is an open invitation to all individuals and institutions from inside and outside the country to contribute to feeding food in the month of compassion, solidarity and charity, as donations can be made to the campaign through four different channels.

The 100 Million Meals Campaign and its activities such as charity auctions aim to strengthen human solidarity with the needy and hungry, and to provide food aid in the form of storable parcels to the lowest income groups in 30 countries around the world without distinction between race, religion or geographical region.

A campaign of 100 million meals.

The 100 Million Meals Campaign is organizing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives Foundation, the regional network of food banks, and a number of local charitable and humanitarian organizations and organizations in the 30 countries covered by the campaign.





