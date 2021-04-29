Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the charity auction «the noblest number» in support of the campaign of 100 million meals, the largest in the region to feed food in 30 countries, will be held in Ramadan in the evening of tomorrow, Saturday, at nine o’clock in the evening local time. Emirates at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

The charity auction, which displays a series of distinctive numbers for vehicle and mobile phone plates whose proceeds go to support the “100 Million Meals” campaign, is being organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with “Emirates Auctions” and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority and the Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat). .

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is attending the “noblest number” charity auction that supports the campaign of 100 million meals, as well as a number of officials, charitable and humanitarian work leaders, business community figures and economic actors attending.

The auction will allocate all its proceeds to the campaign of 100 million meals in order to support its efforts to provide food aid to the needy and hungry in 30 countries on four continents and to feed food during the holy month of Ramadan.

The charity auction displays a set of distinctive vehicle license plate numbers in Dubai, most notably the distinctive single plate number AA9 in addition to three distinct binary numbers U31, T38 and E51.

The auction also displays five distinct mobile numbers from Etisalat, namely 0569999999, 0569999993, 0549999993, 0565555556 and 0545555558, which are expected to achieve high numbers in the auction due to their largely similarity.

Bidding on a unique number can contribute to feeding the hungry in entire villages, as an innovative way to contribute to charitable and humanitarian work that preserves dignities and achieves goals by supporting the needy.

The charity auction opens an additional option to contribute to the initiative organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives Foundation, the regional network of food banks and a number of local charitable and humanitarian organizations and organizations in the 30 countries covered by the campaign.

The campaign continues to receive contributions from individuals and institutions even after fully achieving its goal in the first ten days of its launch, through the four main donation channels provided by the campaign, including the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae; The campaign’s call center is on the toll-free number 8004999 and the bank account designated for the campaign with Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815201), and by sending the word “meal” or “meal” in English via SMS to specific numbers displayed on the campaign’s website, to My Network Du or Etisalat in the UAE.





