Tomorrow, Sunday, the “Noble Number” charity auction for special numbers will be launched in Dubai, in order to support the efforts of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with The holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The auction, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in cooperation with Emirates Auctions and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Etisalat by E& and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), displays 31 distinct numbers, including 10 Distinctive numbers for vehicle plates belonging to “Dubai Roads”, 10 phone numbers for “Du”, and 11 phone numbers for “Etisalat by E&”, of the (Massey and Macy Plus) category. The proceeds from the “Noble Number” charity auction, which is held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai, contribute to supporting the humanitarian goals of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, to contribute to the implementation of educational projects in the most needy communities, and to give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create a life. Independent, preserves their dignity, and guarantees them a decent living.

Great implications

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, confirmed that “the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to launch the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign is an extension of the humanitarian initiatives that we have become accustomed to.” His Highness launched it annually, to consolidate human values, by encouraging various segments of society to participate in sustainable charitable and humanitarian work. This campaign also comes in support of the path of unlimited giving to the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. “Its giving extends to needy people in various countries of the world.”

He said, “Dedicating this year’s initiative to the campaign (Mother’s Endowment) carries great meanings and connotations. The mother has a great status, as God, the Almighty, has commanded us to obey her, be righteous, and be kind to her. She is the one who bore and raised children and taught them human values ​​and principles, so her role in that is great in building societies.” “It is the duty of every individual to return the favor to his mother by supporting the (Mother’s Endowment), which will be allocated to support mothers in various countries of the world.” Al Tayer added, “The Roads and Transport Authority is keen to support the humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, out of its belief in the humanitarian and moral duty, as well as out of its responsibility towards society, and the Authority supports the (Mother’s Endowment) by allocating the proceeds of 10 Distinctive numbers for vehicle plates,” calling on charitable citizens and residents to actively participate in the “Noble Number” charity auction, the proceeds of which are allocated to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign.

Sustainable endowment

The “Mother Endowment” campaign seeks to support education, consolidate the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and highlight the role that the mother plays in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by providing an endowment. Sustainable, ensuring the provision of education and empowerment opportunities for less fortunate groups, or those who lack access to the necessary resources, in various parts of the world.

Establishing a culture of giving

Charitable auctions are considered an innovative window that contributes to consolidating the culture of giving and social responsibility, as previous editions of the “Noble Number” auction witnessed large participation from an elite group of charitable and humanitarian work pioneers, as the third edition of the “Noble Number” auction achieved 97 million and 920 thousand dirhams to support the efforts of… The “Stop One Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2023, which aimed to find sustainable solutions to combat hunger and malnutrition in the most needy communities.

The second edition of the “Noble Number” charity auction for special numbers in Dubai achieved 53 million dirhams, for the benefit of the “Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022, while the first edition of the auction, which supported the “100 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2021, achieved about 50.45 million dirhams. In one night, it contributed to doubling the campaign's ultimate goal, reaching the equivalent of 220 million meals.

. The auction begins tomorrow with support from (Dubai Roads), (Etisalat from E&) and (Du).