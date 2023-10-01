Even in a remote village in Sweden, people do not escape violence. In every village in the world, ordinary people are subject to crime. What answer do the Swedes give you? They have a police force that responds and defends the villagers against the violent.

If you do not defend them effectively and the criminals prevail against the local police force, they will eventually take over the town, impose their arbitrary will, engage in illegal business, and soon spread their activities to the next town.

That has been the plot of many movies. A classic that I remember, The seven samurai by Akira Kurosawa (1954), which we saw at the District Cinematheque, in the days of university intellectuals. Or the western version of him, The seven magnificents (1960), with Yul Brynner, Charles Bronson and Steve McQueen. Or its recent reissue of the same name (2016), and without an actor worth remembering. Or the child version of him, Kung Fu Panda (2008), which came to us when we were parents, so we have seen it a thousand times, something we did not do with Japanese or Western films.

Those movies tell the same story. A small village is devastated by a gang of criminals. The humble villagers, in the absence of what is so effective in Sweden, a police and law enforcement, call a group of gunmen, or martial arts experts, to defend them. That group comes and trains the villagers in basic combat tactics. The criminals finally attack, and are repelled victoriously by the villagers and their defenders. Law and order reign again. In the end they get someone to stably defend them. In Kung Fu PandaPo and the legendary warriors, who are the germ of the police.

They will say that these examples advocate paramilitarism. It is not the case. They plead for someone to respond, the Police, the Army, the Navy or the Air Force, and defend the villagers devastated by crime and violence. This is what China, Japan, the United States and Sweden did, incessantly and tirelessly, until civilization prevailed over barbarism.

In each case it began with a recognition that there was an endemic problem of violence, plaguing a clearly identified location in the geography. In Sweden, Japan, China and the Far West, villagers had to come up with their own way to protect themselves until someone came to their aid. It happens in Colombia, where for decades we have left hundreds of municipalities to their fate, to be devastated by criminals of all stripes. They steal the children of peasant families, to turn them into militiamen, guerrillas or paramilitaries.

To this type of slavery, as abject and reprehensible as that exercised against Africans for centuries, in Colombia they have taken to applying the euphemism of forced recruitment. Could it be that any of the guerrilla groups of the FARC, ELN or the paracoswhich abound in Colombia, would you call forced recruitment the slavery that brought African inhabitants to these lands in chains?

These groups of guerrillas and paracosFurthermore, after stealing the children, they return to the villages to murder the parents, with the heartless justification that they were helping the opposing side. Additionally, they force or induce them to plant coca and then turn them into scrapers. In our villages, the abuse of human beings has surpassed what was experienced in Sweden, China, Japan and the American Far West.

Today exploitation is linked to coca. But the current plantations and laboratories have almost identical antecedents 100 years ago in the rubber plantations of Putumayo, which José Eustasio Rivera denounced in the novel The maelstrom.

The basic verification seems to have escaped our political, military and police leaders, who for decades have known where the incidence of aberrant crimes is, and day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, they see them occur.

The only words that currently seem appropriate to address the issue are: peace. It seems that talking politically about peace, approving laws for peace, sitting down to negotiate for peace, delivering concessions for peace, and chatting left and right about peace, would be enough.

Meanwhile, the villagers of our provinces continue to be subjected to the bloodiest and cruelest of wars. War that only timidly and sporadically they dare to fight and with them and for them. And that always stops before having defeated the criminals and the violent. Or, even worse, that it is perverted and corrupted in abject and unimaginable ways in the form of false positives.

The incidence of violence in Colombia coincides with the location of coca crops and cocaine routes. Four departments concentrate three quarters of coca leaf production: Nariño, Cauca, Putumayo and Norte de Santander. There our Armed Forces, the Police and the justice system had to go urgently, forcefully and permanently to enforce the Constitution for the villagers; rather than dedicating ourselves to changing the laws and the Constitution to favor criminals.

Winston Churchill, as was his custom, summarized it in a lapidary formula: “One must choose between war and dishonor. If you choose dishonor, you will have war.” The politicians and the Armed Forces chose dishonor. That didn’t stop them from ending up in war. And they will end up losing it.

Now, total peace is one of those delusional mental products of our politicians, who believe that semantics fix reality. I am persuaded that the true sustenance of peace lies in being willing to fight war and, if it comes, being in a position to win it.

Avoiding war with the argument that the only recourse is to negotiate with thugs, because you cannot or do not want to defeat them, condemns violence, cruelty, forgetfulness and total apathy.

Several films have been made about our village violence, all harsh and demoralizing. We need to make the determined defense of our villagers a reality. The Swedes decided to make it, as did the Chinese, the Japanese and the Americans. Until now, that task has remained great for us. It is time for us to wage noble war, the only lasting support for the peace that these civilized nations enjoy.

Let’s close with José Ortega y Gasset: “I am very sorry that I do not agree with contemporary pacifism in its antipathy towards force; Without it there would be nothing that matters most to us in the past, and if we exclude it from the future we can only imagine a chaotic humanity… The state of perpetual war in which savage peoples live is due precisely to the fact that none of them are capable of to form an army and with it a respectable, prestigious national organization.”

