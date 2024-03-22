The Noble Numbers Charitable Auction for special numbers will be launched in Dubai next Sunday – March 24, to support the efforts of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with The holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The auction, which is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in cooperation with Emirates Auctions and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Etisalat from… &e And the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company “Du” has 31 distinct numbers, including 10 distinct numbers for vehicle license plates belonging to “Dubai Roads”, 10 telephone numbers for “Du”, and 11 telephone numbers for “Etisalat from &e”.

The proceeds from the “Noble Number” charity auction, which is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai, contribute to supporting the humanitarian goals of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign to contribute to the implementation of educational projects in the most needy communities, and to give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life. It preserves their dignity and guarantees them a decent living.

The Noble Number Charity Auction displays 10 unique vehicle license plate numbers, which are:: O74-O51-V39-P42-Q49-T95-U53-U79-W62-W85

The auction also displays mobile phone numbers provided by Etisalat from &e From the (Massey and Diamond Plus) category: 0545555555, 0561444444, 0569111111, 054888881, 0545555551, 0544000001, 0568888800, 0564488888, 0564444499, 056 3000004, 0564344444.

The auction also displays special phone numbers provided by “Du”, which are: 0587777770, 0587777771, 0587777772, 0587777773, 0587777774, 0587777775, 0587777776, 0587777777, 0587777778, 0587777779.

The auction will be attended by prominent figures from various economic sectors, charitable and public interest institutions, and generous people who are keen to support noble humanitarian causes, such as those that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign is working on.“.

The Mother’s Endowment Campaign aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in the name of their mother, in addition to helping less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life, enhance their stability and qualify them for the labor markets..

Contribution channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai Community Contributions Platform, “Jood(Jood.ae).