Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided medical aid and a range of medical supplies and medicines to hospitals and healthcare institutions in various areas of the Gaza Strip, to help alleviate the catastrophic medical situation in the Strip, as a result of the current situation and the large number of hospitals being out of service, which contributed to their inability to provide treatment to the injured and wounded Palestinians.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, the humanitarian arm of the United Arab Emirates, rushed to provide 20 tons of essential medical supplies and medicines during the current week to “Doctors Without Borders”, the Red Cross, Al Awda Hospital, and the medical point at the University College Shelter Center, to continue providing medical services to the injured and wounded after the collapse of the health system, as the total medical aid exceeded 400 tons.

The medical aid included medications for the elderly, such as blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, heart medications, painkillers and antibiotics for infections, respiratory and digestive system medications, various types of necessary children’s medications and fluids, ointments and creams for skin diseases, and various medical supplies for injuries and first aid for the wounded and injured, which would fill the shortage in hospitals.

It is worth noting that Operation “Gallant Knight 3” has provided medical aid to all hospitals in the Gaza Strip during the past period, including shipments of medicines, ambulances, and medical equipment.

It contributed to expanding hospitals to increase capacity, and increasing efficiency and quality of services provided to the displaced after the entry of medicines and medical supplies was halted due to the difficult conditions in the Strip, which reflects the approach of the UAE, which has always been quick to respond to the needs of the Palestinian people, and was the first to serve them and provide them with the necessary support.